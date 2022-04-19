Falkirk and Stenhousemuir players named in the SPFL team of the week

Defender Corbett scored just one minute into the Warriors 4-1 rout of Albion Rovers as they continue to push for a play-off spot.
He impressed manager Stephen Swift who called him: “The perfect example of an attacking full-back, the type of player you want to have.”
While Morrison helped interim coach Kenny Miller to a first victory as boss, scoring two of the goals in the Bairns 3-1 win against East Fife.
The winger was moved into a more central position and was the key attacking threat on the pitch.