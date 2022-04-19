Falkirk and Stenhousemuir players named in the SPFL team of the week

Adam Corbett on the ball (Picture: Scott Louden)

Defender Corbett scored just one minute into the Warriors 4-1 rout of Albion Rovers as they continue to push for a play-off spot.

He impressed manager Stephen Swift who called him: “The perfect example of an attacking full-back, the type of player you want to have.”

While Morrison helped interim coach Kenny Miller to a first victory as boss, scoring two of the goals in the Bairns 3-1 win against East Fife.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Picture: Alan Murray)