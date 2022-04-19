Falkirk and Stenhousemuir players named in the SPFL team of the week

Stenhousemuir’s Adam Corbett and Falkirk’s Callumn Morrison were both named in the SPFL team of the week after they both played a key role in helping their sides to victory last weekend.

By Ben Kearney
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 11:14 pm
Adam Corbett on the ball (Picture: Scott Louden)

Defender Corbett scored just one minute into the Warriors 4-1 rout of Albion Rovers as they continue to push for a play-off spot.

He impressed manager Stephen Swift who called him: “The perfect example of an attacking full-back, the type of player you want to have.”

While Morrison helped interim coach Kenny Miller to a first victory as boss, scoring two of the goals in the Bairns 3-1 win against East Fife.

(Picture: Alan Murray)

The winger was moved into a more central position and was the key attacking threat on the pitch.

