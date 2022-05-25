Falkirk and Stenhousemuir learn Premier Sports Cup group stage opponents

Falkirk and Stenhousemuir have learned who they will take on in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, with the first matchday set to kick-off on the weekend of 9/10 July.

By Ben Kearney
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 1:27 pm

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European qualifiers Celtic, Rangers, Heart of Midlothian, Dundee United and Motherwell in the last 16 of the competition.

Falkirk will face Premiership side Hibernian in Group D, with Dougie Imrie's Greenock Morton, fellow League 1 side Clyde and SPFL newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose making up the five.

Stephen Swift’s side will play in Group B, and will face off against Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle, Montrose and Fraserburgh.

Falkirk will take on fellow League 1 side Clyde in Group D (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Fixtures will be announced once TV selections are made by Premier Sports.

