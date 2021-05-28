Falkirk and Stenhousemuir learn opponents for Premier Sports Cup group stages
The draw has been made for the 2021/22 Premier Sports Scottish League Cup group stages as clubs across Scotland have learned their opponents for the opening competitive games of the new season.
Falkirk have been drawn in Group E with Hamilton Accies, Ayr United, Albion Rovers and Edinburgh City.
Stenhousemuir are in Group H with St Mirren, Dunfermline Athletic, Partick Thistle and Dumbarton.
The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European qualifiers Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen and cup holders St Johnstone in the last 16 of the competition.
The dates for each club’s four group-stage matches are expected to be confirmed shortly after.
Matchday 1 of the competition will take place on July 10 and 11 while matchday two will take place on July 13 and 14.
The following three group-stage matchdays are on July 17/18, 20/21 and 24/25.
The second round will take place on the weekend of August 14/15, quarter-finals on the midweek of September 21 to 23, semi-finals on the weekend of November 20/21 and the final on Sunday, December 19.