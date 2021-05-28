Falkirk and Stenhousemuir learn opponents for Premier Sports Cup group stages

The draw has been made for the 2021/22 Premier Sports Scottish League Cup group stages as clubs across Scotland have learned their opponents for the opening competitive games of the new season.

By Martyn Simpson
Friday, 28th May 2021, 1:20 pm
The Premier Sports Cup (FKA the Betfred Cup) group stages have been drawn (Pic courtesy if SPFL)

Falkirk have been drawn in Group E with Hamilton Accies, Ayr United, Albion Rovers and Edinburgh City.

Stenhousemuir are in Group H with St Mirren, Dunfermline Athletic, Partick Thistle and Dumbarton.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European qualifiers Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen and cup holders St Johnstone in the last 16 of the competition.

The dates for each club’s four group-stage matches are expected to be confirmed shortly after.

Matchday 1 of the competition will take place on July 10 and 11 while matchday two will take place on July 13 and 14.

The following three group-stage matchdays are on July 17/18, 20/21 and 24/25.

The second round will take place on the weekend of August 14/15, quarter-finals on the midweek of September 21 to 23, semi-finals on the weekend of November 20/21 and the final on Sunday, December 19.