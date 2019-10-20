Falkirk and Stenhousemuir find out Scottish Cup opponents

Falkirk and Stenhousemuir have found out their third round Scottish Cup opponents after the draw was made on Sunday.



The Bairns have been drawn away against Linlithgow Rose in an intriguing local encounter, with former Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson now in charge of the East of Scotland side.

Stenhousemuir will face a trip to Championship side Partick Thistle- a repeat of the Tunnock's Challenge Cup draw - should they overcome Penicuik Athletic after their match was postponed on Saturday.

The ties will be played on the weekend of November 23.

Full draw

Auchinleck Talbot v Arbroath

Stranraer v Dunfermline

Dumbarton v Forfar Ath

Raith Rovers v Peterhead

Elgin City v Alloa Athletic

Greenock Morton v Brora Rangers

Formatine Utd/ Gala Fairydean v East Kilbride

Partick Thistle v Penicuik Ath/Stenhousemuir

Albion Rovers/Fort William v Airdrieonains

Queen of the South v Queen's Park

Edinburgh City v Annan Ath/Brechin City

Stirling Albion v Clyde

East Fife v Lochee Utd;/BSC Glasgow

Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk

Inverurie Loco Works v Cowdenbeath

Bonnyrigg Rose v Montrose