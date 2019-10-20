Falkirk and Stenhousemuir find out Scottish Cup opponents

Falkirk and Stenhousemuir have found out their third round Scottish Cup opponents after the draw was made on Sunday.
The Bairns have been drawn away against Linlithgow Rose in an intriguing local encounter, with former Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson now in charge of the East of Scotland side.
Stenhousemuir will face a trip to Championship side Partick Thistle- a repeat of the Tunnock's Challenge Cup draw - should they overcome Penicuik Athletic after their match was postponed on Saturday.
The ties will be played on the weekend of November 23.
Full draw
Auchinleck Talbot v Arbroath
Stranraer v Dunfermline
Dumbarton v Forfar Ath
Raith Rovers v Peterhead
Elgin City v Alloa Athletic
Greenock Morton v Brora Rangers
Formatine Utd/ Gala Fairydean v East Kilbride
Partick Thistle v Penicuik Ath/Stenhousemuir
Albion Rovers/Fort William v Airdrieonains
Queen of the South v Queen's Park
Edinburgh City v Annan Ath/Brechin City
Stirling Albion v Clyde
East Fife v Lochee Utd;/BSC Glasgow
Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk
Inverurie Loco Works v Cowdenbeath
Bonnyrigg Rose v Montrose