Falkirk and Rangers duo Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr called into latest Scotland squad
Falkirk duo Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr have been called into the latest Scotland women’s national team squad ahead of the two friendlies, which take place in two weeks time.
The Rangers pair will join a 25-strong squad selected by boss Pedro Martinez Losa which will travel will travel to London to take on joint-World Cup hosts Australia on Friday, 7 April before returning to Hampden to face Costa Rica the following Tuesday.
Redding-born full back Docherty has been a stalwart in the national team and is now one of the most experienced players within the set-up, while ex-Central Girls star Kerr was named as the women’s national team player of the year for 2022. Captain Rachel Corsie is a notable absentee through injury while eleven domestic-based SWPL1 players help make up the squad.
The squad in full: Eartha Cummings (Liverpool), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Nicola Docherty, Kathryn Hill (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel McLaughlin (Rangers), Emma Mukandi (Reading), Amy Muir (Glasgow City), Kirsty Smith (West Ham), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Sam Kerr, Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid), Fiona Brown (Rosengard), Claire Emslie (LA Angel City), Sarah Ewan (London City Lionesses), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Man Utd), Emma Watson (Rangers).