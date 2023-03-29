Falkirk and Rangers duo Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr called into latest Scotland squad

The Rangers pair will join a 25-strong squad selected by boss Pedro Martinez Losa which will travel will travel to London to take on joint-World Cup hosts Australia on Friday, 7 April before returning to Hampden to face Costa Rica the following Tuesday.

Redding-born full back Docherty has been a stalwart in the national team and is now one of the most experienced players within the set-up, while ex-Central Girls star Kerr was named as the women’s national team player of the year for 2022. Captain Rachel Corsie is a notable absentee through injury while eleven domestic-based SWPL1 players help make up the squad.