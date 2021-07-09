Falkirk add to goalkeeping options with double signing

Former Hibs keeper Paddy Martin was impressive during a loan spell with Stenhousemuir last season (Pic: Dave Johnston)

Martin, 22, impressed during a loan spell with Stenhousemuir last season but was released in the summer by parent club Hibs while Holt, 23, is the son of Bairns’ sporting Director Gary and joins after a four-year football scholarship in the United States.

Both have signed two year contract and will provide competition for established number one Robbie Mutch.

They are the second and third new additions of the day, after the club announced the signing of striker Jaime Wilson, and the ninth and tenth overall of the summer.

Speaking to the club’s official website, head coach Paul Sheerin said: “We’re really happy to welcome Paddy and Luke to the club and both Tony and I have been impressed with their abilities during pre-season.

"We knew coming into the Club that we needed strong competition in the goalkeeping department and alongside Robbie Mutch we now have that.