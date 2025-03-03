Falkirk acquire full ownership of Kevin McAllister Stand as 'complete stadium' plan surfaces

Falkirk’s hopes of finally building a fourth stand have been boosted by the football club’s acquisition of the Kevin McAllister Stand.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier today (Monday), the Bairns confirmed that they have secured South Stand Development Company Ltd, and with it full ownership of the south stand – named after club icon Kevin McAllister.

And that means that football club now own the north and south stands outright at the Falkirk Stadium as well as holding a long leasehold interest in the club’s offices and football related facilities in the main stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That includes the arena, dressing rooms, shop, concourses and the Bairns’ UEFA-grade artificial pitch.

The opening of new south stand by Sandy Alexander back in 2009 - the millionaire businessman self-funded the project as part of his 'Hope Street End' goal (Photo: Jimi Rae)

A club spokesperson said: “This is the culmination of Sandy Alexander’s vision to create a new “Hope Street End” for Falkirk supporters, strengthening and enhancing the long-term security and prosperity of the club we all love. The KM7 Stand has become home to one of the best atmospheres in Scottish football.

“We extend our grateful thanks to Sandy Alexander and Paul Kenny for facilitating the transaction and to DWF Law for their advisory support.”

The south stand officially opened back in the summer of 2009 thanks to the financial backing of Schuh footwear tycoon Sandy Alexander, who is a lifelong Falkirk fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And his goal of creating an atmospheric home end behind the goal – much like Hope Street end of old at Brockville – has now been finalised with the stand in the hands of the football club.

Darren Barr scores for Falkirk in 2008 with the previously-used temporary stand that ran across from the main stand in the background (Photo: Michael Gillen)

So far this William Hill Championship campaign, the Bairns have been close to or selling out the home end for fixtures with John McGlynn’s side gearing up for a second successive SPFL promotion.

Falkirk’s hierarchy have already signalled that they are seriously considering a fourth stand, with chief executive officer Jamie Swinney confirming that at most recent annual general meeting.

Any project would likely see a smaller stand constructed compared to the other three, with Swinney saying any fourth stand project would need to “drive commercial income on matchdays and non-matchdays” to be a viable.

And within Monday’s update, a club spokesperson added: “We also have a ground lease of the land to the East of the main pitch upon which the ambition is to complete the stadium.”