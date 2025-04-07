Falkirk ace triggers contract extension as boss John McGlynn hails star's role in Championship title tilt

Gary Oliver extends Bairns’ stay as Falkirk boss ties down another key player ahead of crucial summer transfer window.

John McGlynn says attacker Gary Oliver has played a “big part” in Falkirk’s Scottish Championship title tilt after the versatile attacker recently triggered a contract extension.

The ex-Hearts and Greenock Morton striker, 29, will now be part of the Bairns’ squad for season 2025/26 with Premiership football on the horizon. Last week, centre-back Tom Lang also penned a new deal.

Oliver started Saturday’s 5-0 win over Morton which ensured Falkirk stayed eight-points clear at the summit. He has has made over 120 appearances since joining back in 2022 as one of McGlynn’s first signings, scoring 18 times.

“It’s more good news regarding contract extensions as Gary Oliver has signed a new contract,” McGlynn said. “Gary has been excellent this season and triggered an extension in his existing contract which will keep him at Falkirk for another year.

“We’re delighted that Gary has done that and that we will continue working with him for another year. He’s certainly shown his worth this season and certainly deserves the new deal he’s now on.

“The way he plays is very much the way the team is set up to play and he’s very much been a big part of things this season. Well done to Gary and we’re delighted to be working with him going forward.”

This term, Oliver has scored three times in the Championship, assisting twice. He’s played 29 times during the Bairns’ title tilt having become an invincible the season before when Falkirk secured the League One trophy.

