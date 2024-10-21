Falkirk ace Liam Henderson on 'stepping up' into leadership role and his move to Bairns' backline
Midfielder Henderson, 28, has filled at centre-half alongside Dundee loanee Luke Graham for the last five Championship outings after captain Donaldson suffered an injury setback.
And he has shone in his makeshift role so far, having played every minute of the league season so far in defence with his side sitting four points clear at the top of the division, having conceded just seven goals.
"The back four is really young,” Henderson told the Falkirk Herald. “That is including me too really, I am the oldest one in there at the moment.
“The gaffer (John McGlynn) told me that I would have a big role to play in terms of being that experienced leader. I have a responsibility.
“I’ve tried to step up and keep the backline organised. We are missing big names but the back four has been different class.
“Luke (Graham) has come in and made my life easier in all honesty, he has been superb. What an athlete he is.”
On his positional move, he added: “I thought heading into this season that I would have a chance to get back in there (in the midfield three).
"But Brad (Spencer) and Dylan (Tait) have been different class. I just need to keep doing the best I can for the team.
“It is just one of those things, we’ve had injuries and I have had to slot in at the back.
“I think I have done well and it is something that you can’t change. I’d rather be playing than not playing.”
Falkirk now host rivals Dunfermline Athletic this Saturday as they look to go further clear at the top after last Friday’s 3-1 win at Hamilton Accies.
Ahead of the derby clash, Henderson hopes his team-mates can take confidence from their stunning start to the league season.
“The return so for the Championship has been different class,” he said. “To be on 23 points is brilliant.
We can let the other teams fight it out – we are at the top for now and we just need to continue to look after ourselves.
"We don’t fear anyone and we have been playing brilliant football. We’ve been solid too.
"Against Hamilton we got through a shaky spell and eventually showed our class. We need to be streetwise this Saturday.”