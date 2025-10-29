Falkirk ace Connor Allan will never forget stunning Dundee winner

Connor Allan says he’ll never forget his first Scottish Premiership start after marking his big day with a matchwinning goal that Lionel Messi would have been proud of.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk defeated Dundee 2-1 at home last Saturday thanks to Allan’s sensational last-gasp winner – with the centre-back driving forward, darting past the Dee defence and poking the ball home with the outside of his boot.

The 21-year-old started out as a midfielder at Rangers but has converted overtime into a defensive role. Allan knew he was capable of a mazy run – but what did take him by surprise was the composure he found in front of goal after he weaved his way into a shooting position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Did I know that I was going to go on a run when I got the ball? Yes. When I played in midfield, I was a dribbler of the ball. I’d try to make things happen. It all opened up for me and I had a couple of nice chops in there as well. Normally when I get in front of goal, it ends up being a sclaffed shot or something. But it was nice and composed and I was able to find the bottom corner.

Falkirk's Connor Allan celebrates at Full Time during a William Hill Premiership match between Falkirk and Dundee at the Falkirk Stadium (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"It was my first Premiership start. I feel like I had a good game overall and that the goal kind of topped it off really. I felt we were the better team, the ones looking for the second goal. And to be honest, with some of the characters we have in the team, it was easy to come in and slot in.

"But I probably couldn’t have scripted the game any better – well, maybe a clean sheet as well! It was a great feeling to get the goal but straight after you are trying to calm down for the final few moments. It’s a day I’ll remember forever.”

Allan joined Falkirk last February but went back out on loan to Kelty Hearts before joining up with the first team proper this summer. Now having had a taste of top-flight football, the defender is hoping he can get minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bairns’ backline is still short with key players such as Coll Donaldson, Tom Lang and Lewis Neilson all out.

"The boys who are out are all good players,” Allan said. “Hopefully we can get them back soon. But I have to take my chance when they come and hopefully I can get many more. Momentum’s crucial for us. We’ve done really well so far. I’m hoping I can repay the manager’s faith and kick on at a good level. It’s a whole new level for me but the manager, coaching staff and players have been brilliant.”