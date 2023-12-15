Falkirk ace Calvin Miller relishing meeting with Hamilton Accies 'best pal' Scott Martin

Calvin Miller says he is looking forward to facing his best pal when Falkirk face Hamilton Accies this weekend in League One.

Falkirk ace Calvin Miller (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The top-the-table clash in South Lanarkshire (Saturday, 3pm kick-off) sees ace Miller face up against Accies’ captain Scott Martin – who has been a key cog in John Rankin’s teams ascent to the summit of the third tier table so far this season.

But ex-Celtic youth star Miller isn’t fazed by Martin’s excellent form and he revealed that his jovial nature on the park is what helps him focus out on the pitch.

“We don’t give too much away to each other,” he said. “He is a great guy and on the the day I am sure we will have a wee laugh on the park too. That is just the competitiveness element between each other.

Hamilton Accies star Scott Martin (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

"I like to be relaxed and feel calm and stuff like that, having a joke with some of the boys you know, really gets me ready and I find it easier to get into the game. We are both jokers probably. I’ve played against him before for Greenock Morton and we had a good go at each. I won’t be answering any of messages though up until the game!

“They have a great squad and Scott is a great player. We know how committed they will be, just like us, and it is a big match. But here at Falkirk you need to win these sort of matches and there is pressure every week. We’ll need to be at our best. Each team was a little nervy when we drew 0-0 and I don’t think it will be like that this time around.