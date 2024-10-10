Falkirk ace Callumn Morrison on 'amazing' support from club during absence as he details illness struggle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk ace Callumn Morrison has hailed the extensive support he has received from his team-mates and the wider Bairns’ family after battling a mystery illness that has halted his start to the William Hill Championship campaign.

The former Heart of Midlothian prospect, 25, missed six weeks of action due to a viral issue issue that has been plaguing the talented talisman on and off the pitch – with numerous visits to Forth Valley Royal Hospital not getting to the bottom of what was going on.

Morrison also had an injection down south to rectify a knee issue that has also been an area off frustration for the winger, who was Falkirk’s top goalscorer last term.

“I don't know what it was. I was in the hospital and they tried to get to the bottom of it,” he explained. “It was more just like, I don't know, I was like obviously sore heads and whatever.

08-10-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Livingston FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 6. Callumn Morrison 7.

“They were saying it was kind of like a post-viral kind of thing. It was just obviously one of them. You had to keep your eye on the symptoms.

"Once they gradually got better it was just kind of gradually getting into the swing of things again. Obviously I've been working with the sports scientists last week. A bit of fitness work and that.

“It's not 100 per cent but I'm getting there and it's just good to be back in and out of the place. I mean it's really hard mentally and stuff. It plays with your head a little bit, you're just trying to get to the bottom of it yourself.

“People can’t get to the bottom of it but I think you need to trust these people. It's their job, that's what they do. I’m just trying to put that trust in people, I'm okay.”

05-10-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Ayr United FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 9. Jamie Sneddon, Tom Lang and Callumn Morrison watching today's game.

On making his return to the pitch last Tuesday against Livingston as a second half substitute, Morrison added: “It was a good feeling. Obviously it has been a hard five, six weeks for myself.

“It's just nice to be back out there with the boys. It was a hard game to come on to but I'm looking forward to the next few weeks. It was good to obviously be back on the pitch here for 20 minutes on. As I said, good to be back in.

“I'm just hoping that in the next couple of days there's no setbacks and obviously symptoms come back or that. I'm feeling good, not 100 per cent but hoping to get there soon."

It has been a tough time mentally for Morrison, who has missed a decent chunk of the start of the league season – which also included a Premier Sports Cup trip to Celtic Park last month – on the Bairns return to the second tier.

27-07-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Stenhousemuir FC. Season 2024 - 2025. Premier Sports Cup. League Cup. Falkirk goal from a penalty Callumn Morrison 7.

And he admitted that missing out on a match-up against the Hoops was a sore one after barely missing game the season previous.

“Obviously you miss a game at Celtic Park. It's one you want to be involved in as a player,” Morrison said. “There's been big games. But every game's big and there's a long way to go in the season and I'm sure I will play my part.

“I just need to get my head down now and work hard and get my place back in the team, which I'm looking forward to doing. It's a different challenge for me because last season I played every week.

“This season it's just a case of getting back in the team, which I think I'm more than capable of doing once I'm fully fit.”

Morrison praised the immense support that he has had from those across the club, and the supporters, for how they have backed him while he has been out of action.

He revealed: “The boys were good. They kept asking how I was and kept in touch. I think it's nice to know that the boys are thinking of you. It's the same with the gaffer, he was at me every two or three days, just making sure I was okay.

"Everybody at the club, to be fair, even Jamie Swinney, they were just making sure “I was okay, which is really nice to have. I got a few messages from the fans and stuff.

“I had plenty of support there and it's good to know that's there. That's what you need when you're dealing with stuff like that mentally. It was nice to see the standing ovation I got when I came into the park.

“It's good to hear the crowd behind me. It's something you need when it's been a hard five or six weeks personally. It was nice.”