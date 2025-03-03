Falkirk ace Alfredo Agyeman on 'crucial' Accies point and his hopes of earning a starting spot

Alfredo Agyeman celebrates scoring Falkirk's late leveller v Hamilton Accies last Saturday (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

Alfredo Agyeman says he is “always ready to take the opportunity” and make an impact for Falkirk – either off the bench or starting – after scoring a late leveller for the Bairns against Hamilton Accies.

John McGlynn’s side found themselves 2-1 down on Saturday going into injury-time in South Lanarkshire until the winger, who came on as a second-half substitute for Ethan Ross, picked out the bottom corner to secure a point.

And the 24-year-old Ghanian-born star will be hoping to go on another fruitful run after going seven William Hill Championship games without scoring or assisting.

He scored three times and assisted twice over three starts previous to that – and Agyeman will hoping he has earned a start at bottom club Airdrieonians on Tuesday night.

“It always feels good to help the team out when you come on and get opportunities,” he said after the 2-2 draw.

“I had a great chance to win the game. I feel like I should’ve done much better.

“I should’ve shown more composure to hit the target because, in training, I am scoring that.

“The first one I scored was a harder chance. But that can happen in football.

“I felt that we weren’t quiet at the races today. Then to win games like this when it’s not going so well and it looked like you might be dropping points, it’s good.

“You could look back on the season and it might turn into a point gained for us.

“People say when you do that, it’s what teams need to do if you want to become champions.

“We have big games coming up and we just need to always, even if things aren’t going well, not lose the game. That’s the most important thing.”

Agyeman added: “I scored a late goal against Morton as well earlier in the season. Even when you’re not starting, it’s always good to look from the bench and see what you might be able to do, watch what is happening.

“So that when you come on the pitch, you can try and make something happen that the defenders are not used to.

“I always work hard in training, I’m always ready for my opportunity. But at the same time the boys who are starting have done so well so that makes it really difficult for myself.

“I’m always going to be ready to take the opportunity.”

Falkirk now travel to bottom club Airdrieonians knowing a win would take them four points clear at the top depending on other results with third-placed Ayr United also in action.

“Anyone can beat anyone. You cannot underestimate any team in this league,” Agyeman said.

“It’s tight at the top of the league between three teams. But the first thing is to focus on ourselves.

“Then you hope the other results go in your favour and you take it. But first and foremost it’s about ourselves.

"Throughout the season, looking back, this can be a point that makes a difference.”