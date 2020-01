Here's what Lee Miller and Stuart Malcolm had to say after a flourish at the finish from the Bairns.

The win keeps up Falkirk's pursuit of leaders Raith Rovers who edged to a 4-3 win at home to Montrose, watched by Kenny Miller.

Lee Miller. Picture: Michael Gillen.

At Falkirk an own goal gave the home side a half-time lead before Ben Hall and Aidan Connolly alternated strikes for a double each and Paul Dixon capped off the scoring with an injury-time sixth.

MATCH REPORT: Falkirk 6 Forfar 0

HOW IT HAPPENED: Matchday blog