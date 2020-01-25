Falkirk 6 Forfar 0: From still to sparkling from the Bairns

Falkirk fizzed over in the second half after a flat first half fionished with a flourish at The Falkirk Stadium.

The south stand was singing again as the Bairns ran amok in the latter stages - and even Forfar boss Stuatrt Malcolm booting the ball away in disgust at the fourth couldn't delay the Bairns late momentum.

George Stanger converted just before the break. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Aidan Connolly's all-round performance was rewarded with a deserved double, while debutant Ben Hall notched two all book-ended by George Stanger's own goal and Paul Dixon's late sixth.

The half dozen is another handy addition to the Bairns goal difference, and helped kleep the pressure on top-of-the-table Raith Rovers who remain one point away after a 4-3 win at home to Montrose.

But six was beyond even the most vivid imagination after a flat first half. The Bairns played with an unfamiliar line-up and poor co mmunications between the partnerships were evidence of this. Only McManus and Sammon in attack and Aidan Connolly and Paul Doxon on the left had played together previously and it showed in a disjointed first half with the home side often doing too much, or too little.

But the cohesion came, and when it clicked it slipped through the gears and had the Falkirk Stadium rocking once more.

Falkirk took the lead in the 45th minute. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Yes, it is only Forfar, the ninth placed team in this division, but lee Milelr and David McCracken pledged to bring the old days back to the ground and with the players being cheered off the park and the old songsheet given a deserved late airing, there was a feel-good finish to the game not experienced for a while.

George Stanger gave the Bairns a lead they barely deserved after the sleepy first half, where mistakes would have been punished by a more clinical side by the visitors.

The highlight though was Aidan Connolly's nippy tricks and movement off the left. He created as much as he could fro the home side and put in a busy shift in the first half, but should have done better than blast a shot over with the scores at 0-0 and the ball ten yards out.

He set up new signing Ben Hall for the plaudits at the second goal, though the Northern Irishman didn't know too much about it with the winger's wicked free-kick delivery looking close to another own goal. Hall made sure later on though and there was no question the Bairns' fourth was his, and sandwiched by two stunners from Connolly.

The fifth was a repeat of the third with the nippy little winger arrowing a stunner into the roof of the net after cutting in from the left each time for two deserving goals for the Bairns' stand-out performer.

Paul Dixon even had time to smash in the sixth in a frantic finish - a complete contrast from the first half and a flourish that had the south stand singing for the Bairns once again.