Falkirk 6 Forfar 0: Fans views

Here's what you said after Falkirk enjoyed the joy of six against Forfar in Ladbrokes SPFL League One yesterday.

@mjh1876: "Much better performance that improved as the game went on. What a difference when we go out to win games and keep it going right to the death. New signings fitted in well, and it was great to see quick, attacking football. The movement for the sixth goal was pure joy!"

Aidan Connolly pleased everyone with a MOM performance. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Rena Bryce: "Great result today lads, we want to see more of this every game.keep it up. And do yourselves proud. C'mon the Bairns."

Kieran Evans: "Easy."

LISTEN: Lee Miller and Stuart Malcolm audio

Keith Kleinman: "If their goalkeeper had not had a good game it would have been 10."

Callum Graham: "First half ok 1-0 But when Longridge came on with McMillan we scored five."

Dawn Smillie: "First half was a bit stale but the team came out hungry and fired up for the second half! Great to see that passion again thanks to McCracken and Miller."

Alan Bennie: "Slow start but our fitness of the team now means we finish really strong. Management team must take credit."

Suzanne Ferrie: "Definitely credit to Lee and David for all their hard work and achieving points also credit to the boys for taking Lee and David's advice on board. Great work guys."

Morris Schaffer: "McCracken stuff!! New players excellent."

MATCH REPORT: David Oliver's on-the-whistle report from The Falkirk stadium

Raymond Setchfield: "Slow start. Forfar keeper had a good game. Terrific saves. Hard to break them down in the first half. Fitness prevailed though with Falkirk being dominant near the end of game."

Allan Ruxton: "Zzzźzzzzzzzzzz"

Arthur Thom: "Typical first half performance. What a difference when subs came on,especially Longridge. Their keeper kept score down. Six goals and our top scorer wasn't among them!!"

@SandyRMuir: "Great result for the #Bairns today squad freshened up with the new signings who all fitted into the team and liked Miller as captain today. Second half again our fitness levels paying off after being out fought a lot of the time in the first half. Credit to the managers and players."

Christopher Nelson: "Made hard work of it could been a lot more their keeper pulled off some great saves."

Allan Beveridge: "Mmm scrabble was oot like."

Grant Simpson: "Highest scorers in the league, fewest conceded, new manager unbeaten, yet some people are still moaning...

@lewisfarmer01: "Shampoo"

POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE: Lee Miller's Q&A

Roy Tattersall: "Well done to the team and managers, the fitness of being full time certainly showed in the last 20 mins as well as good substitutions."

@homers_twin: "The Forfar keeper was excellent, and kept it tight with some great saves. The third goal broke them, but glad to see we kept going at them, McKinnon would have had us sitting back at two up."

Brian Mcleod: "Connolly was outstanding his delivery was brilliant and his goals."

Ogah Klopp Marchairzer: "Three points taken, well done."

Robert Bailey: "Forfar had a game plan which was working in the first half, half time talk worked a treat, some good play and some cracking goals, new signings looking good."

@weemonster57: "Much better second half and finally got going when subs came on Longridge made the difference."

Steven Gibson: "First half absolute snore fest, however second half upped the tempo and completely dominated, that mentioned Forfar tired very quickly and that just invited us on even more."

Moore Rodders: "As one sided a game I’ve seen in a long time, first half credit to Forfar for keeping us out until the OG. Second half we stepped up a gear and ripped them apart. Their keeper did well and Mr Bean the referee was also entertaining to watch."

XAllie XOliver: "A quiet and not very inspiring first half. Slightly better start to the second. What a difference the subs made. Good start for the two signings. Connolly was by far the MOTM and was glad to see he got it."

HOW IT HAPPENED: Matchday Live Blog

Marshall Fleming: "As they say, it was a game of two halves, first half a bit flat with a few chances, second half ten times better in tempo and clinical finishing."

Keith Kleinman: "Poor show in the first half much better performance in the second deserved it keep it up atmosphere in the ground fantastic."

Dougy Manson: "Can honestly say in the second in particular you seen the gap in class between our players and theirs. Without a doubt Connolly had his best game in a bairns shirt."

John Fairley: "First half we had majorly of the possession but no final product other than an own goal half time lead. Like most previous games showed more urgency and effort and started to boss the match double substitutions added to the excitement."

Grant Elliot: "A bit flat in the first half and didn't create too much but still could've been two or three up at half time. Much better in the second half especially the last 20 minutes. Some good football and some really good goals. Thought Hall and Todd had good debuts and look like they could be good signings for us."

William Anderson: "We found it difficult to break them down for the first hour. Once we scored the second goal, the game opened up and we really stretched them. Some great finishes in the last ten minutes."