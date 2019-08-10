Falkirk 6-0 Dumbarton: McManus hits hat-trick as rampant Bairns demolish Sons

Declan McManus struck a hat-trick as Falkirk produced a devastating display of attacking football in the 6-0 demolition of Dumbarton at the Falkirk Stadium.



The Bairns stormed into a 5-0 lead at half-time, with Declan McManus grabbing a hat-trick and Conor Sammon and Charlie Telfer also on the scoresheet.

Conor Sammon leaps with delight (picture: Michael GIllen)

Dumbarton missed a penalty in that first-half onslaught as Ray McKinnon's men eased up after the break with Sammon adding a sixth with a good finish.

It was a statement of intent from the Bairns who harbour ambitions of winning the League One title and securing an immediate return to the Scottish Championship.

And they wasted no time in building a lead here as they made a blistering start and were two up inside the first 12 minutes.

Dumbarton will be disappointed with the manner of the first goal as it was all their own doing. Neil's clearance was charged down by McManus, Sammon took advantage of the slip from McGeever and then fizzed an effort high into the net.

Falkirk strikers celebrate

The Bairns doubled the advantage just minutes later and it was a lovely move.

Dixon marauded down the left, passed inside to Telfer, Tidser made the third man run and his cross found Doyle at the back post who nodded back across for McManus who headed past Brennan.

Connolly almost made it three forcing a good save of Brennan on the angle after wriggling away from Crawford to get into the box.

However, they wouldn't have to wait much longer as on 35 minutes McManus put the Bairns in total control after great footwork by Sammon to set up his strike partner.

Falkirk were rampant and they added a fourth and it was the imagination of Tidser who cleverly dinked the ball over the top for Telfer to run on to and lash past Brennan.

Bairns goalkeeper Cammy Bell had been a virtual spectator but he was called into action, saving a Joe McKee penalty after Sammon adjudged to have fouled a striker in the box.

Less than a minute later and the Bairns added a fifth as Buchanan flicked the ball in from a corner but it was McManus who got the final touch after some dubiety and it nestled into the net.

Falkirk were relentless and they had another golden opportunity just after the break but Brennan saved from McManus and Telfer fired over the rebound.

Joe McKee spurned a rare chance for the visitors when he sliced harmlessly over.

On 52 minutes it was 6-0 as Doyle showed grit and determination to slid a cross over for Sammon who guided the ball into the roof of the net.

New signings Louis Longridge and Lewis Moore came on for their first taste of the action as the Bairns cruised to an emphatic victory.