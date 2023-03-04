Falkirk 5-0 Peterhead: Craig McGuffie's stunning hat-trick steals the show as Bairns beat bottom club

The victory, which keeps John McGlynn’s men within five points of table-toppers Dunfermline – who Falkirk travel to on Tuesday night – was lit up by substitute McGuffie, who came on after 75 minutes and scored three goals, including one that he chested down and fired home from all of 50-odd yards from goal.

In the first half, Falkirk had all the ball and all of the chances, but they couldn’t find a way to go despite their dominance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen McGinn missed an early chance when goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie dropped the ball at his feet, but he couldn’t find the back of the net.

Falkirk's Craig McGuffie with the match ball after netting his first senior career hat-trick against Peterhead (Pics by Michael Gillen)

And Callumn Morrison also saw two decent efforts from range go just wide of target as the Bairns hunted down an opening goal.

Towards the end of the half, Aidan Nesbitt also had a chance go begging when he shot wayward after a number of one-twos with his team-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the break, on 52 minutes, the home fans showed their appreciation for lifelong fan Gary Hill, who sadly died last month.

Falkirk finally found their shooting boots on the hour mark, and the goal came from the impressive St Johnstone loanee Max Kucheriavyi.

04-03-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Peterhead FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 27. SPFL cinch League One.

He did well to bring down Leon McCann’s cross and fire home low and hard from just outside the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second goal came ten minutes later from a corner, taken by the young Ukrainian.

Coll Donaldson rose highest at the near post and guided the ball past McKenzie to put the game beyond the Blue Toon.

Then on 79 minutes, substitute McGuffie, who was only on the pitch for four minutes beforehand, netted from the halfway line.

04-03-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Peterhead FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 27. SPFL cinch League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took advantage of a poor clearance and fired home from all of 50-yards to make it three.

His second then came soon after, and it was another cracker.

This time around he volleyed home on 84 minutes from the edge of the area into the far top corner.

In injury-time, the winger rounded off the a perfect afternoon for himself and the Bairns, scoring from the spot to grab the match ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

04-03-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Peterhead FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 27. SPFL cinch League One.

Falkirk, for the first time since a Leigh Griffiths effort back in February last year against East Fife, were awarded a penalty during a league outing.

McGuffie stepped up and fired home into the goalkeeper’s left-side, sending McKenzie the wrong way.

The Bairns now travel to the Pars in midweek full of confidence, hoping to narrow the gap at the top of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams

Falkirk: Brian Kinnear, Blaine Rowe, Coll Donaldson, Sean Mackie, Leon McCann, Liam Henderson, Stephen McGinn, Aidan Nesbitt, Kai Kennedy, Gary Oliver, Callumn Morrison.

Subs: PJ Morrison, Ryan Williamson, Jordan Allan, Craig McGuffie, Finn Yeats, Matthew Wright, Rumarn Burrell, Brad McKay, Max Kucheriavyi.

04-03-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Peterhead FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 27. SPFL cinch League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterhead: Stuart McKenzie, Danny Strachan, Kevin Joshua, Andrew McCarthy, Elie Ikwa, Jack Wilkie, Daniel Fosu. Kieran Shanks, Josh Oyinsan.

Subs: Sandy Wood, Jack Brown, Enock Walusimbi, Boris Melingui, Jack Maciver, Jordan Brown, Glenn Gabriel, Cody McLeod, John Allan.

Referee: Peter Stuart.

Crowd: 4344.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad