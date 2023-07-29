Falkirk 4-1 Peterhead: Bairns come from behind to end Viaplay Cup group stages on a high

That win saw the Bairns finish in second spot on eight points, which unfortunately wasn’t enough to see John McGlynn’s side each the second round for the second year in a row.

The match started with the visitors taking an unlikely lead. Kieran Shanks lofted the ball over the top to Connor O’Keefe, who beat Coll Donaldson easily to fire home after just six minutes.

Peterhead could have had a quick second after a stunning passage of play saw the ball break down in the Bairns box, with the home side looking erratic at the back.

29-07-2023. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Peterhead FC. Season 2023 - 2024.Viaplay Cup Group B. Scottish League Cup.

Up the other end, Gary Oliver missed a decent chance on the turn after a smart one-two with Ross MacIver ended in the attacker shooting wide.

On the half hour mark, Falkirk levelled the match through a well worked set-play. Brad Spencer lofted the ball into the box, with centre-half Tom Lang heading home his second Bairns goal.

Soon after, the home side won a corner kick and Coll Donaldson flicked onto MacIver, who saw an acrobatic effort just miss the target as they looked to kick on.

But, as it has been for Falkirk so often, they continued to be their own worst enemy. Ryan Strachan saw a volley well saved by Sam Long after he was left free in the box while Shanks missed a key chance just before the break.

He found himself one-on-one after a defensive mishap but he blasted wide when the far corner looked like the only option. The ex-Arbroath youngster then missed another decent chance in front of goal after two Falkirk men went for the same ball.

However, Falkirk managed to edge themselves in front through MacIver, who netted another goal from close range for his new side.

Oliver flicked into the striker and he did well to control the ball and slot home into the near post.

In the second half, Alfredo Agyeman put the game beyond the Blue Toon just one minute into the half with an excellent finish.

MacIver lofted the ball over to the ex-Kelty Hearts ace and he chipped the goalkeeper from range after he rushed out.

After this, it was all Falkirk. Substitute Calvin Miller made it four on 55 minutes, firing home from close range after the ball was flicked onto him in the six-yard box.

Late on the Bairns also had more opportunities to put a gloss on the scoreline. Jordan Allan thought he had a goal but his effort was ruled offside, while Ola Lawal saw a chipped effort just shave the far post.

Teams

Long, Yeats, Lang, Donaldson, McCann, McGinn, Spencer, Oliver, Agyeman, MacIver, Morrison.

Subs: Henderson, Allan, Lawal, McKay, Hayward, Miller, Honeyman, Walker, Sinclairr.

Peterhead: Oluyemi, D Strachan, Goldie, R Strachan, McCarthy, O’Keefe, Shanks, Jack Brown, Duthie, Ward, Ross.

Subs: McKenzie, Armstrong, Jason Brown, H Wilson, D Wilson, J Brown, Smith, Reid.

Referee: Alistair Grieve.