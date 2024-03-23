Falkirk 4-1 Edinburgh City: Star man Callumn Morrison nets four as Bairns close in on League One title
The Bairns, who are 17 points clear at the top, now head into next weekend’s trip to Montrose knowing that a victory will seal the title, and that it could even be all over before kick-off if Hamilton Accies slip up.
It took until the half hour mark for John McGlynn’s men to find a breakthrough against Michael McIndoe’s team, with Sean Mackie earning a spot kick when he was wiped out in the penalty area. And star man Callumn Morrison duly stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.
But it certainly wasn’t a classic Falkirk performance in the first half. Although Ross MacIver, Aidan Nesbitt and Calvin Miller all had decent opportunities, they couldn’t make them count and the visitors also went close on occasion.
The Bairns did grab the all-important second to quell any hopes for Edinburgh City just before the break. Morrison was sent through one-on-one and he slotted the ball home.
In the second half, Morrison was the main man again and on the hour mark he grabbed a first senior career hat-trick.
And this one was the best of the bunch. Calvin Miller crossed to the back post area and he took control of the ball and smashed it into the top corner.
His day then got even better when he was felled in the penalty box by Callum Flatman and he made it four for Falkirk and four goals for himself with ten minutes to go.
Edinburgh City did pull one back in injury-time when Callum Wilson’s inch-perfect through ball allowed Momodou Sambou to roll the ball home past Sam Long.
As for Morrison, he is now the SPFL’s leading goalscorer on 21 for the league campaign, overtaking Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland who has netted 20 Premiership goals.
Teams
Falkirk: Long, Bisland, Donaldson, Mackie, McCann, Spencer, Tait, Nesbitt, Morrison, MacIver, Miller.
Subs: Hogarth, Yeats, McGinn, Oliver, Ross, Agyeman, Shanley.
Edinburgh City: Adams, Mitchell, Flatman, Ewen, Parker, Zaid, Marshall, McDonald, Deane, Sambou, Faye.
Subs: Quait, MacNamara, Devine, Pitt, Mair, Wilson.
Referee: Colin Whyte.
Attendance: 5,684. 70 away.