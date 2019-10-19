Falkirk 4-0 Peterhead: Bairns keep unbeaten home record intact

Conor Sammon and Declan McManus both notched their seventh goals of the season as Falkirk secured a convincing League One victory over Peterhead at the Falkirk Stadium.



Sammon looped a header over Greg Fleming to open the scoring before David McMilllan, who had earlier hit a post, guided the ball into the corner.

Longridge follows up to knock Sammon's penalty in

Further goals were added after the break when Louis Longridge netted after Sammon's penalty was saved, and McManus rifled in a fourth just after the hour mark.

The result means Falkirk remain in third, a point off leaders Raith Rovers who drew with Clyde, while a third successive defeat for Peterhead leaves them in the relegation play-off spot.

Falkirk were looking to preserve their unbeaten home record and they put themselves on course to do just that when they broke the deadlock on 14 minutes.

Michael Doyle scampered down the right hand side and beat Paddy Boyle. The defender got a slight nick to his cross but Sammon made a great near post run and sent a looping header past Greg Fleming for his seventh goal of the season.

Telfer takes the ball around the goalkeeper

Falkirk came close to doubling their lead when McMillan's left-footed effort from a Paul Dixon cross clipped the inside of the post and only a great reaction save from Fleming prevented the ball from crossing the line.

But McMillan wasn't to be denied on 37 minutes as he gave Falkirk an important two-goal cushion. Sammon did well to shield the ball into the box, it broke to McMillan who swept it into the bottom corner.

Falkirk put the seal on the victory on the hour mark and it came from Longridge after Sammon's penalty was saved by Greg Fleming. Scott Hooper was adjudged to have impeded Gregor Buchanan in the build-up to a corner which led to the spotkick award.

McManus rounded off the scoring when he latched on to McMillan's knock down and thundered half volley low into the corner from 25 yards.

