Falkirk 4-0 Cove Rangers: Boss John McGlynn delighted to build 'significant' 11 point gap at top of League One

John McGlynn reckons Falkirk’s 11 point gap at the top of League One is “significant” as they continued their relentless title charge with a 4-0 win over Cove Rangers at home on Tuesday night.

09-01-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Cove Rangers FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 20. SPFL cinch League One.:.

The Aberdeen club, managed by ex-Bairns’ boss Paul Hartley, came into the match on the back of their own impressive run – but they were swept aside with a Callumn Morrison double and goals from Liam Henderson and substitute Gary Oliver sealing the three points.

And that victory sees Falkirk unbeaten extend to a club record 25 matches in all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat to Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup group stages back in July last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a very convincing win,” McGlynn said. “We deserved the 4-0 scoreline for sure. I was delighted for Callumn Morrison to score two of them – he has been a little bit frustrated recently and he has been trying like a bear to score more goals and they maybe haven’t been coming for him.

09-01-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Cove Rangers FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 20. SPFL cinch League One.:.

“We were very worthy of going 1-0 up when we eventually did just before half time and I actually thought it could have been a few more in that first half because we played so well. We created so many chances.

“Once we got the second goal, it was mountain to climb for Cove Rangers and we went from strength to strength. I am delighted with the performance as a whole, everyone played well. You can see the confidence just spreading through the team.

“We have real momentum. That’s four clean sheets in a row too and we have been excellent at the back. We are now have an 11 point gap and that is significant. We are very pleased about that. We’re scoring plenty of goals, what’s not too like? Everything is great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGlynn was also left pleased by the quality of his side’s goals on the night, with hitman Morrison producing two stunning finishes while Oliver slotted home a well-worked move with full-back Finn Yeats.

09-01-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Cove Rangers FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 20. SPFL cinch League One.:.

The boss added: “We score all sorts of goals. It was a great ball from Leon McCann for Callumn (Morrison) and he finishes it so well. Big Hendo (Liam Henderson) will be delighted with the second one.

“The third was an excellent goal from Callumn again and Gary Oliver did what good forward players do in front of goal and hit the target. Finn Yeats starts the move off and he bounces a one-two and he is then off.

“The ball into Gary was great. It is a lesson to everyone to hit the target. That’s two goals in the previous three games that he has come on. The bench is so strong and as a manager you love to see that impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, opposition boss Hartley admitted Falkirk were simply superior to his side in every department, saying: “We were very poor especially during the second half. They were better than us. We tried to contain them and keep the score down. We were off it.