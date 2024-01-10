Falkirk 4-0 Cove Rangers: Boss John McGlynn delighted to build 'significant' 11 point gap at top of League One
The Aberdeen club, managed by ex-Bairns’ boss Paul Hartley, came into the match on the back of their own impressive run – but they were swept aside with a Callumn Morrison double and goals from Liam Henderson and substitute Gary Oliver sealing the three points.
And that victory sees Falkirk unbeaten extend to a club record 25 matches in all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat to Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup group stages back in July last year.
"It was a very convincing win,” McGlynn said. “We deserved the 4-0 scoreline for sure. I was delighted for Callumn Morrison to score two of them – he has been a little bit frustrated recently and he has been trying like a bear to score more goals and they maybe haven’t been coming for him.
“We were very worthy of going 1-0 up when we eventually did just before half time and I actually thought it could have been a few more in that first half because we played so well. We created so many chances.
“Once we got the second goal, it was mountain to climb for Cove Rangers and we went from strength to strength. I am delighted with the performance as a whole, everyone played well. You can see the confidence just spreading through the team.
“We have real momentum. That’s four clean sheets in a row too and we have been excellent at the back. We are now have an 11 point gap and that is significant. We are very pleased about that. We’re scoring plenty of goals, what’s not too like? Everything is great.”
McGlynn was also left pleased by the quality of his side’s goals on the night, with hitman Morrison producing two stunning finishes while Oliver slotted home a well-worked move with full-back Finn Yeats.
The boss added: “We score all sorts of goals. It was a great ball from Leon McCann for Callumn (Morrison) and he finishes it so well. Big Hendo (Liam Henderson) will be delighted with the second one.
“The third was an excellent goal from Callumn again and Gary Oliver did what good forward players do in front of goal and hit the target. Finn Yeats starts the move off and he bounces a one-two and he is then off.
“The ball into Gary was great. It is a lesson to everyone to hit the target. That’s two goals in the previous three games that he has come on. The bench is so strong and as a manager you love to see that impact.”
Meanwhile, opposition boss Hartley admitted Falkirk were simply superior to his side in every department, saying: “We were very poor especially during the second half. They were better than us. We tried to contain them and keep the score down. We were off it.
"They have good players and they are at the top of the league because their front players are excellent, they move the ball so well. They were simply better than us – we came to try and contain them and get the fans on their backs. But they are top of the league for a reason.”