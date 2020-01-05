Falkirk 3 Dumbarton 0: Your views

Here's what you had to say after the weekend's win that kicked off 2020 with three points.

Rab Mullin: "The first half was poor, but the second half was a big improvement. Gomis, McManus and Connolly were brilliant. Well done to Gregor Buchanan for continuing to play on after suffering a bad injury, I thought that he played well today too. When Sammon came on he linked up well with Declan. Well done lads."

Robert Smith: "One hundred percent better second half than the first. Application from second half for the rest of the season please. COYB"

@NeilSte23114119: "Not a great first half and we were lucky not to concede a penalty just before Dumbarton struck the bar. We dominated the second half and Declan took his goals really well. I thought Mutch, Dixon, Miller, Gomis and McManus were our best performers. We still need to strengthen.

Gordon Robertson: "Again McManus run his heart out. Miller for me needs to have the armband. He dictates, motivates & drives that team. On another note - the new Italian lad looks an attacking force we have been screaming out for.. We will win this league."

@wullie1876: "Poor first half but vast improvement second half and two cracking goals by McManus.

Stuart Penman: "McManus came on to a game when Sammon came on."

@jamesro37501902: "Subs made big difference to the setup, more forward thinking have a go attitude.

@mjh1876: "Very sluggish first half, little movement or purpose, much better second half though, much more direct and we got stronger as the game went on. 3-0 probaby a fair reflection overall, but for long spells it was sore on the eyes.

@SandyRMuir: "Team looking a lot fitter and it showed in the second half. Thought Dixon was influential all game both in defence and attack. Three goals and three points take it every week."

@lewfal: "Happy with the three points, however playing against a makeshift Dumbarton side, we should have expected at least 3-0 today. Attacking and defensively, we still don’t look good enough to win this league #COYB."

@davsco1702: "Back to our best now we have two true blues is charge. We will win the league at a canter now.

Keith Kleinman: "Poor first have much better in second need to Improve on first half performance if they want to win any thing."

Dawn Smillie: "Great team effort today and brilliant support and encouragement coming from the dugout."

@bramhallbairn: "A win is a win. #COYB

John Martin: "Got there in the end and never really looked like anything other than the three points, decent performance."

@McGFFC: "A few players had off days but three goals and three points is fantastic. #COYB"

@Williejackbryce: "Dodgy first half better second half,clean sheet, three goals and three points good afternoon!

Moore Rodders: "1st half was dire, no urgency I felt but having said that Dumbarton had one real chance, second half huge improvement and 3-0 was a good result although we could have had another couple..."

Dougie Henderson: "Clean sheet three goals and three points something we didn't see last season onwards and upwards to next game."

Chris Hynd: "Three goals, three points and generally a comfortable win. Can't complain.

Alan Bennie: "The team still start too slow and control of the ball at feet is very poor. But they are all pulling together and with a couple of additions hope we can win this league."