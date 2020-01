David McCracken and Jim Duffy discuss Falkirk's 3-0 win over Dumbarton.

The Bairns boss was pleased with a debut for Rafa de Vita and input from substitute Conor Sammon, while Duffy was proud of his injury ravaged Sons' side but conceded the Bairns earned their victory.

David McCracken. Picture: Michael Gillen.

MATCH REPORT: Falkirk 3 Dumbarton 0

HOW IT HAPPENED: Matchday Live blog