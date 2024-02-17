Falkirk 3-2 Hamilton Accies: Bairns survive scare to move 11 points clear at League One summit

17-02-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Hamilton Academical FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 23. SPFL cinch League One.:.

The Bairns were on easy street after the half hour when goals from attacking trio Callumn Morrison, Ross MacIver and Calvin Miller saw them surge into a three-goal lead.

It was a fast start from the home side, who came into the match having yet to taste defeat on league duty, and they nearly opened the scoring after eight minutes when Miller’s long range effort was well saved by Jamie Smith onto the post after a deflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the on-form winger then set up MacIver with an inch-perfect cross from a quick corner routine, but MacIver couldn’t direct his header toward goal.

17-02-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Hamilton Academical FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 23. SPFL cinch League One.:.

John McGlynn’s side finally did open the scoring after 15 minutes when star man Morrison smashed the ball past Smith after Aidan Nesbitt’s smart flick on, and it was no less than the home side deserved.

And they had the visitors on the ropes by this point, with Liam Henderson the next to attack one of many inviting crosses into the Accies’ box when he sent a header wide at the back post.

For all of Falkirk’s excellent play, the second goal came from sheer determination from MacIver, who nipped in to score after a horrific mix-up at the back from the Accies’ backline and goalkeeper Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After just 27 minutes it looked like the three points would be staying in Falkirk, and it looked like a rout was on the cards just two minutes later when Finn Yeats’ lofted cross was expertly looped home by Miller to make it three.

However, John Rankin’s side managed to get a goal back out of nothing when Ayr United loanee Ahkeem Rose beat the offside trap and chipped Nicky Hogarth to give Accies a lifeline going into the break.

And they came out with renewed vigour in the second half, against a Falkirk team that weren’t playing at the same early-game tempo that saw them surge into a commanding lead.

On 56 minutes, Accies grabbed another goal back from a corner kick when Jamie Barjonas’ cross was met at the near post by Rose, who powered home to net his second of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The momentum at this point totally shifted and it was the visitors who were on top. They could have levelled soon after the second when Jackson Longridge was left free at the back post - but luckily for the Bairns’ backline, his acrobatic effort was pushed wide by Hogarth.

And Falkirk managed to survive a scare to eventually see out the match out comfortably enough despite what was at stake, with the best chances coming for the home side. The Bairns should have sealed the victory late on when Brad Spencer somehow fired wide in front of goal when it looked easier to score. A late, late flurry from Accies wasn’t enough.

Next up for the Bairns is a rearranged home fixture against Montrose on Tuesday night with the opportunity to go 14 points ahead at the top of the table.

Teams

Falkirk: Hogarth, Yeats, Donaldson, Lang, McCann, Henderson, Spencer, Nesbitt, Morrison (15’), Miller (27’), MacIver (24’).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Long, Mackie, Bisland, McGinn, Oliver, Ross, Tait, Agyeman, Shanley.

Accies: Smith, Longridge, Kilday, Barjonas, O’Hara, Rose (32’ 57’), Redfern, MacDonald, McGowan, Davidson, Owens.

Subs: Lyness, Henderson, Smith, Hastie, Murray, Winter, Tumilty, Kirk, Hendrie.

Referee: Colin Steven.