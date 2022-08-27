Falkirk 3-1 Queen of the South: Bairns make it three league wins in a row after entertaining performance

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McGlynn’s side have now scored nine goals in three outings, after failing to net in the opening two League One fixtures.

Callumn Morrison netted the opener, while Juan Alegria and Ola Lawal both grabbed their first Falkirk goals.

Early on, McGlynn’s men started strongly and forced QOS back.

Callumn Morrison celebrates his stunning strike to open the scoring (Photos: Michael Gillen)

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 7 minutes, Aidan Nesbitt had an unorthodox header crass off the bar after finding space in the area.

Moments later, Sean Mackie also went close with an effort from range.

With 13 minutes on the clock, a dominant Bairns found an opener.

Former Hearts winger Morrison continued his goalscoring form with a stunning strike from 25 yards, after being fed in by Alegria.

Stopper Nicky Hogarth’s pinpoint goal-kick caught out a sleeping QOS backline.

Falkirk doubled their lead on the half hour mark, with Rangers loanee Alegria finally finding the back of the net.

His performances have merited a goal and he showed his quality, turning two defenders and finishing with aplomb.

Wullie Gibson’s side came out much improved after the break, and Connor Murray was the first QOS player to test Hogarth with a tame effort.

However, Falkirk fell further back and couldn’t find their outstanding first-half rhythm.

On the hour mark, Mackie felled Euan East in the box and allowed QOS a way back into the match from the spot.

Queens captain Ruari Paton scored from the spot to half the deficit.

Hogarth then made a stunning save down low to divert a Lee Connelly strike from range.

Eventually, a resurgent Falkirk, buoyed by four substitutes found their rhythm again.

Morrison and the returning Liam Henderson both forced saves from Currie as they looked to seal the three points.

On 83 minutes, Ola Lawal did just that, heading home from a inch-perfect Nesbitt cross to make it 3-1.

Moments later after kick off, Paul McKay was sent off for the away side after hauling down Rumarn Burrell to ensure it was a simple end to the match for Falkirk.