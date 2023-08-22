Falkirk 3-0 Stirling Albion: Excellent first-half showing sees Bairns pick up three points

The Bairns 3-0 home victory sent them into second spot in the League 1 table after three matches played – with Hamilton Accies on top having collected maximum points so far.

John McGlynn’s side started the match on the front foot, and they made it almost impossible for the newly-promoted visitors to catch a breath with Callumn Morrison and Calvin Miller both deployed out wide.

The opening goal came after 12 minutes when Brad Spencer collected the ball just outside the area and drove inside, weaving past two Stirling Albion defenders before expertly finishing past Blair Currie into the bottom corner.

22-08-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Stirling Albion FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 3. SPFL cinch League One.:(Photo: Michael Gillen)

At the other end, Sam Long made a stunning double save to deny Darren Young’s team on the counter attack. The stopper managed to get a first to a deflected effort – directing it onto the post before pushing wide an effort on the rebound.

Falkirk were then awarded a penalty kick on the 27 minute mark after veteran Paul McLean was adjudged to have handled a cross from a corner kick.

Callumn Morrison then stepped up and fired the ball home into the bottom right hand corner.

Moments later, the winger thought he had a second when he had an effort at goal just on the edge of the box – but the ball was well blocked by Kyle Banner.

22-08-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Stirling Albion FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 3. SPFL cinch League One.:(Photo: Michael Gillen)

A third goal came ten minutes before the break when Miller crossed for teammate Ross MacIver, who bulleted a header home in the area after getting the jump on his marker.

Falkirk were slick on the ball and purposeful in their play, with the first-half showing certainly their best 45 minutes of the campaign so far.

The second half was a dull affair. Morrison and Spencer saw efforts just miss the target while boss McGlynn was able to bring on five substitutes as the Bairns saw out the match comfortably.

Teams

22-08-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Stirling Albion FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 3. SPFL cinch League One.:(Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk: Long, Yeats, Lang, Donaldson, McCann, Spencer, Henderson, Miller, Ageyman, Morrison, MacIver.

Subs: Hayward, Hogarth, Oliver, Lawal, Nesbitt, Allan, Honeyman, Walker.

Stirling Albion: Currie, Banner, McGregor, McLean, Clark, Moore, Cummins, Davidson, Milne, Carrick, Spence.