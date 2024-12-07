Falkirk 3-0 Raith Rovers: Alfredo Agyeman steals the show as Bairns move eight points clear at top of Championship

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 07: Falkirk's Alfredo Agyeman celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 during a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Raith Rovers at the Falkirk Stadium, on December 07, 2024, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Alfredo Agyeman staked his claim for a regular starting spot in the Falkirk team as the Bairns surged to an eight-point lead at the top of the William Hill Championship.

The in-form winger, 24, bagged a brace against Raith Rovers at home to seal a 3-0 win and three points for John McGlynn’s side as they continue to shine in the second tier.

Ghana-born Agyeman opened the scoring for Falkirk after coming into the team for the East Kilbride cup tie, and he did the same again on Saturday, firing home after five minutes.

He was in the right place at the right time to find the back of the net after some slack defending from the visiting side – who previously got the better of the Bairns earlier in the campaign.

Falkirk were after more and they had Neill Collins’ side pinned back. Calvin Miller was unlucky on the angle when he shot wide after excellent work from the returning Ethan Ross.

Soon after, Miller went close again, this time latching onto a fantastic flicked-on header from Ross MacIver – who came on for the injured Gary Oliver.

Striker MacIver was showing some neat touches, and he looked a bit more like the player we saw pre-injury, with another smart bit of play coming just before the break.

Aidan Nesbitt collected the ball on the edge of the area are fired towards goal, with MacIver smartly backheeling the effort in flight – forcing Kevin Dabrowski into a smart stop.

The Bairns went in one goal up at the break but it should have been way more.

But they made sure of the three points in the second half, despite a decent opening period from Raith who looked to claw themselves back.

Miller saw a lobbed effort cleared off the line and Ross fired wide after driving forward.

Just before the hour mark, Falkirk finally grabbed a deserved second when Agyeman drove home from range to grab his second of the match.

He picked up the ball and fired home past Dabrowski to put any chances of a comeback beyond the visiting Stark’s Park side.

On 66 minutes, Keelan Adams then made it three with a touch of fortune when his header found the back of the net via a crowd of bodies.

And the Bairns could have scored more – with the likes of substitute Callumn Morrison going close.

But a 3-0 win and three points is more than enough for McGlynn’s men – who are now eight points clear at the Championship summit.

Teams

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Henderson, Graham, Mackie, Spencer, Nesbitt, Oliver, Ross, Miller, Agyeman.

Subs: Hayward, Yeats, McCann, Donaldson, Morrison, MacIver, McKenna, McCafferty.

Raith Rovers: Dabrowski, Dick, Hanlon, Murray, Matthews, Hamilton, Stanton, Gibson, Dabo, Brown, Easton.

Subs: McNeil, Fordyce, Mullin, Pollock, Byrne, Jamieson, Montagu, Stevenson, Adedoyin.

Referee: Graham Grainger.

Attendance: 6248.