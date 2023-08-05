Falkirk 3-0 Annan Athletic: Bairns hit visitors for three in the second half to secure opening day League 1 win

That opening day victory is a first at the Falkirk Stadium for the Bairns, having failed to do so in any season since the stadium opened.

Early on, the home side struggled to break down a packed visiting backline, with Alfredo Agyeman having the only effort of note for John McGlynn’s men with his powerful drive going wide on nine minutes.

Annan were the next to go close with Josh Dixon’s header flying over the bar after neat play out wide by Josh Galloway. They should have taken the lead soon after when Dominic Docherty found himself one on one with the Falkirk goalkeeper Sam Long.

05-08-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Annan Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 1. SPFL cinch League One.:(Pictures: Michael Gillen)

Luckily for the Bairns, the midfielder took too long to make up his mind and couldn’t get the ball out of his feet in time to shoot.

Just before the break, Callumn Morrison saw a 30-yard free kick arrow past the post with chances very much at a premium at this stage.

In the second half, Falkirk finally found an opening goal on 58 minutes through striker Ross MacIver. He did well to loop an angled header over Greg Fleming and into the back of the net.

Five minutes later the lead was doubled. Morrison collected the ball in midfield and drove forward before unleashing a curling effort into the bottom corner of the net.

By this point the game was very much away from the Galabankies, and it was a case of Falkirk looking to add to their lead.

Agyeman couldn’t slot home from close range after an inviting Morrison ball while Brad Spencer saw a dragged effort from the edge of the box just miss the target.

Falkirk found a third goal on 79 minutes when the returning Aidan Nesbitt, who came off the bench for his first minutes this season, slotted home from close range.

Agyeman missed a shot at goal but the ball found its way to the midfielder at the back post, who calmly slotted home.

The Bairns now look forward to a trip to Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers next weekend as early table-toppers.

Teams

Falkirk: Long, Yeats, Lang, Donaldson, McCann, Spencer, Henderson, Miller, Agyeman, Morrison, MacIver.

Subs: Hogarth, Hayward, Nesbitt, Lawal, McKay, Carroll, Honeyman, Walker, Sinclair.

Annan Athletic: Fleming, Gibson, Kilsby, Dixon, Douglas, Campbell, Lussint, Docherty, Hooper, Garrity, Galloway.

Subs: Mitchell, Muir, Maxwell, Jamieson, Cranston, Johnston, McMenamin, Trialist.

Referee: Stewart Luke.