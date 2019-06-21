Falkirk 2019-20: Fixtures released

Falkirk will kick off their first season at League One level since 1979 at Peterhead.

Ray McKinnon will take his side to the Blue Toon on the opening day of the season, August 3.

Falkirk have not won their first league game of any campaign since 2007.

The first homne game will see former boss Jim Duffy visit the Falkirk Stadium with Dumbarton on August 10.

Other selected dates for the diary are a trip to Stranraer on September 21 and visit to Forfar on November 2.

The Bairns' festive fixtures see them travel to Airdrie on December 28 and Duffy will again be the club's first foot when Dumbarton visit for the first game of 2020. The Saturday before Christmas sends the Bairns to Montrose.

The season ends with a Fife double header - away to East Fife and then at home to Raith Rovers on May 2.

We'll have more on the fixtures and our usual fixture list for your phone later today, plus a cut out and keep version in next week's paper.