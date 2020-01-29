Falkirk 2 Arbroath 0: Fans views

Which Falkirk player should be on Soccer AM?

Here's what you had to say after the Scottish Cup replay victory last night.

Chris Hynd: “Good, solid, professional performance. Great to see.”

@BlackadderColin: “Feed the fish!”

William Anderson: “The better team won. Simples.”

MATCH REPORT: Falkirk 2 Arbroath 0

Gavin Magill: “Mark Durnan solid as a rock, get a lot of flack but since the own goal he’s been excellent.”

Elaine Montgomery: “Good all round team effort - well deserved and great to see a much fitter team.”

Steven Gow: “Arbroath never laid a glove on us. Second half was excellent, well played lads!”

Stuart Adam: “Two clean sheets against, and comfortably dispatching a team holding their own in the a Championship augurs well. Miller and McCracken are improving this squad week on week.”

Moore Rodders: “Once we scored the game was never in doubt I couldn’t see Arbroath scoring, the defence were solid and strolled the game, good to see both strikers score.”

Alistair Welsh: “Dixon is a man transformed in a Falkirk shirt at moment brilliant tonight as was Gomis - better and better each game his wee nutmeg should be on Soccer AM on Saturday.”

LISTEN: Managers' views

Gordon Robertson: “Dixon’s displays of late have been sublime, Declan’s work rate is first class along with Gomis and Doyle. Excited about this Falkirk team again.”

Brian Connolly: “Defensively solid today and both strikers on the score sheet! Well done Declan and Conor.....Bring on the Hearts!”

Tara Mcphie: “I dont care about performance cause we won COYB.”

Grant Simpson: “Great second half. Dixon immense. I’ll be more coherent once I’ve thawed out!”

Gordon Graham: Robbie did not have a decent save to make until injury time which says a lot for the team performance. Great result let's hope we can do it again against the Jambos.

Kieran Evans: “Bring on the Hearts.”

Fiona Louise Boyle: “C’mon the Bairns.”

XAllie XOliver: “First half didn’t equate to much, but the two quick goals in the second half rocked Arbroath who never looked in it after that. A lot of very good individual performances tonight and good team effort.”

HOW IT HAPPENED: Matchday Blog

Marshall Fleming: “Good performance from the team, Arbroath gave it a go but we controlled the game in the second half.....Bring on the Jam Tarts.”

George Davidson: “Couldn’t make the game but a great result and McCracken and Miller just march onwards and upwards taking the team with them! Well done to all!”