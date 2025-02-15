Falkirk 2-2 Ayr United: Bairns bounce back to secure crucial point and stay top of Championship

Falkirk fought back from two goals down to secure a crucial point against William Hill Championship title rivals Ayr United.

The table-topping Bairns ensured that they would stay at the second-tier’s summit thanks after a 2-2 draw in front of a packed crowd at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

John McGlynn’s side started off on top, but they found themselves a goal down when Jay Henderson lashed home from the penalty spot to hand the visitors the advantage after 15 minutes.

Full-back Keelan Adams was guilty of hauling back the onrushing Scott McMann in the box after Falkirk had dominated the early proceedings.

Falkirk star Scott Arfield celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

After the opener, Ayr United began to take more ownership of the game, and the Bairns looked out-of-sorts all over the park as they huffed and puffed.

They had one great move that saw Ethan Ross’ flicked header just evade Harry Stone’s goal, but outwith that it was a disjointed display.

And things went from bad to worse for the hosts seven minutes from half time when George Oakley made it 2-0 from close range.

The striker has an easy job of tapping home after Connor McLennan’s initial effort was saved by Nicky Hogarth. It was another terrible goal to lose.

Ayr United ace Jay Henderson scores to make it 1-0 to the visitors (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

Dylan Tait was found wanting in the middle of the park and Ben Dempsey took advantage of the midfielder's slackness, passing through to his team-mate McLennan.

With the clock hitting 45 minutes, it looked like Falkirk were in serious bother.

But they managed to grab a crucial goal back to half the deficit in injury-time through star performer Liam Henderson.

The centre-back – who was once against the Bairns’ best defender his a country mile – rose highest from Brad Spencer’s corner to power home past Stone.

That goal was a game-changer, and in the second half, the home fans saw a much more polished performance.

Falkirk pushed for a leveller and they had a couple of decent penalty claims turned down before finally grabbing a deserved equaliser on 62 minutes.

Substitute Barney Stewart showed his quality up top, harassing and spinning McMann before driving forward, cutting inside and forcing Stone into a desperate save.

And when he palmed the ball out – it fell to the perfect player a couple of yards out with Scott Arfield grabbing his fourth goal in just two Falkirk appearances.

The Bairns pushed for a winner, and they did have some decent chances.

Stewart was unstoppable at times, and he latched onto an Arfield pass and was unlucky when he turned and fired wide in the box.

And Tait had a great chance to win it when he blasted over after Arfield contributed at both ends of the park during a cracking counter-attack.

Teams

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Donaldson, Henderson (45’), Graham, Spencer, Tait, Arfield (62’), Miller, Ross, Oliver.

Subs: Gibb, Yeats, McCann, Mackie, Lang, Nesbitt, Thomson, Agyeman, Stewart.

Ayr United: Stone, Stanger, Agbaire, McMann, McKenzie, McLennan, Dempsey, McKinnon, Reading, Henderson (15’ P), Oakley (38’).

Subs: Mutch, Musonda, Murphy, Hastie, Walker, Rus, Mitchell, Main, Watret.

Referee: Steven McLean.

Attendance: 7,419 including 1,060 away.