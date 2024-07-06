Falkirk 2-2 Alloa Athletic: Falkirk boss John McGlynn on sloppy start and 'impressive' cameo from winger

06-07-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Alloa Athletic FC. Season 2024 - 2025. Pre-season friendly. : Falkirk 2-2 Alloa Athletic (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk boss John McGlynn left irked by side’s poor start against Alloa Athletic in 2-2 friendly draw but youngster earns praise for ‘impressive’ showing.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn says his team need to cut out making ‘life more difficult for themselves’ quickly after conceding another early goal for the second weekend in a row.

The Bairns draw 2-2 with League One’s Alloa Athletic on Saturday afternoon, and they conceded after just five minutes from a corner kick after Kurtis Roberts was allowed to slam home in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An own goal levelled up the match before the break, with the Bairns then coming from behind again in the second half with Ross MacIver cancelling out Luke Rankin’s effort – which came from another poor piece of play.

06-07-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Alloa Athletic FC. Season 2024 - 2025. Pre-season friendly. : Falkirk 2-2 Alloa Athletic (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"We’ve been making life more difficult for ourselves by conceding the first goal in matches so far,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald. “Especially when playing a team who want to sit in and invite you to make a mistake. We are giving teams encouragement.

“We lost a cheap goal from a corner kick. Simply put it isn’t headered well enough. The ball comes in and we have a free clearance but we put it back across into a dangerous area.

“It lands at the boot of the Alloa player and he sticks it into the back of the net. It wasn’t a good start to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But after that I though we dominated. Although the equaliser was an own goal, there was a lot of good build-up play invovled. I was pleased with how we worked in the wider areas and our crossing.

06-07-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Alloa Athletic FC. Season 2024 - 2025. Pre-season friendly. : Falkirk 2-2 Alloa Athletic (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“The goalkeeper for Alloa made some really good saves. If it was a leag’impreue match, we would have been moaning about dropping two points because we should have scored more and we need to recognise that.

“In the second half, again, we’ve made an error and lost a goal. We lose the ball in a bad area and that is the root cause of the goal.

“It was good that we kept going. It was good for Ross (MacIver) to score and it was a good finish from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve played four games now and the guys should be up to speed and ready to go. I feel like we are at that point.

“The matches have been all been good exercises and the guys have been worked hard.”

The boss was happy with some individual performances, including the showing from young winger Scott Honeyman, who came on with 15 minutes remaining.

McGlynn added: “Scott Honeyman did really well when he came on. We managed to get more substitutes on again for a decent amount of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The likes of Liam Henderson and Brad Spencer when he came on played some good stuff too.

“Keelan Adams stuck out again for me too. Scott showed good skill and he did what you want to see from a wide player.