Rumarn Burrell celebrates scoring late equaliser for Falkirk against Airdrieonians (Pic Michael Gillen)

McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald: “We were the better team first half, they were the better team second half and probably a draw was a fair result.

"We were so far ahead in the first half, deservedly went a goal up and it maybe should have been another.

"But we didn’t start the second half. We allowed Airdrie to come at us which they took full advantage of.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn barks instructions against Airdrieonians

"We shouldn’t be losing a goal from a setplay, from a corner kick.

"Then we’ve made an error going back to the goalkeeper who’s gone to clear it, caught the lad and I was thinking it was a penalty immediately.

"They stick it away and then they’re in the ascendancy.

"I’m disappointed with our second half performance, disappointed with our initial reaction to going 2-1 down.

Kai Kennedy celebrates putting Falkirk 1-0 up against Airdrieonians (Pic Michael Gillen)

"But it was a very, very important goal at the end to remain five points clear of Airdrie and a good comeback in the end.

"Our idea today was to consolidate second place and the point means Airdrie have not gained on us."

The Bairns took the lead on 28 minutes when Kai Kennedy shot home powerfully after being set up by Gary Oliver, who had earlier played Callumn Morrison through for a run from the halfway line which ended with Morrison’s initial angled shot being saved by Airdrie keeper Josh Rae.

But it was 1-1 12 minutes into the second half when Justin Devenny’s corner from the left was headed down for Calum Gallagher to shoot home from close range, right in front of the boisterous travelling Airdrie support of 545 who were in good voice.

Falkirk keeper Brian Kinnear can't keep out Calum Gallagher's penalty

Within four minutes it was 2-1 for the visitors, Gallagher shooting home from the penalty spot after Adam Frizzell was fouled by home goalkeeper Brian Kinnear following Falkirk defender Blaine Rowe’s short backpass.

But Falkirk levelled on 89 minutes when Burrell volleyed in brilliantly after Finn Yeats’ cross had been nodded down.

Elsewhere in League One, Dunfermline Athletic have been confirmed as champions after thumping Queen of the South 5-0.

McGlynn said: “The league table doesn’t lie, Dunfermline have been the best team and congratulations to James McPake and his players.

"They have thoroughly deserved to win it. They have gone through the season with only one defeat and that’s a phenomenal record. So fair play to them.”

Falkirk: Kinnear, Rowe, McGinn, Henderson, Donaldson, Morrison, McCann, Oliver, McKay, Kucheriavyi, Kennedy.

Subs: Morrison, Williamson, Allan, Nesbitt, McGuffie, Yeats, Wright, Burrell.

Airdrieonians: Rae, Ballantyne, Taylor-Sinclair, Fordyce, Gallagher, Frizzell, Smith, McMaster, Watson, Devenny, McGill.

Subs: Hutton, McCabe, Stanway, Kouider Aissa, McGregor, Deveney, Dixon, Telfer, Byrd.

Referee: Graham Grainger