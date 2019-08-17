Falkirk 2-1 Montrose: Sammon at the double

Conor Sammon struck twice as Falkirk came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory against Montrose to move top in League One.



Josh Skelly gave the visitors a surprise lead on 17 minutes, when Lewis Milne's strike inadvertantly fell to the striker who fired the ball low under Cammy Bell.

Allan Fleming attempts to throw the ball out and hits Sammon and goes straight in (picture: Michael Gillen)

Sammon equalised on 31 minutes with a composed finish before he scored a bizarre second to win the match for the Bairns.

Ray McKinnon kept faith with the side that battered Dumbarton last week and there was a minute's applause for club volunteer Stephanie Kerr, who tragically passed away this week aged 22 before kick off.

Falkirk began fairly brightly without really troubling Allan Fleming in goal and then they were stunned on 17 minutes when Skelly gave the visitors the lead.

Lewis Milne's attempted shot from distance went straight to his team-mate Skelly and, from the angle, he fizzed the ball low under Cammy Bell to break the deadlock.

Frustration was starting to build amongst the home fans with a few misplaced passes and moves breaking down in the final third, so the equaliser on 31 minutes came at a key time.

Tidser found space down the left, he played in Sammon and he sidestepped his man to create half a yard of space to drill the ball low under Fleming.

Falkirk turned the game on its head on 56 minutes and it was gift wrapped by the Montrose backline as the goalkeeper threw the ball out and hit Sammon and the ball ricochet off the striker and into the empty net.

Montrose were by no means out of it and fashioned a couple of opportunities themselves when substitute Allan fired over from Campbell's corner and Milne drilled a low shot from distance which Bell was safely behind.

It felt as though Falkirk needed a third to feel comfortable and McManus almost supplied it but his volley was deflected wide before he had Fleming worried with a dipping free kick.

In the end Falkirk were far from their fluent best but they did just about enough to secure victory here and move to the league summit.