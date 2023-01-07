Falkirk 2-1 Montrose: Aidan Nesbitt double seals three points in Bairns first outing of the year

The midfielder, 25, was the best player on the park as John McGlynn’s side picked up three crucial League 1 points, despite a nervy final few moments after Kerr Waddell's late header in injury time.

Nesbitt helped create the first chance of the match four minutes in when he flashed an inch-perfect cross across the box for recent signing Blaine Rowe, who hit the crossbar with his effort.

Falkirk were on top in the opening stages and looked a handful for the Montrose backline.

Aidan Nesbitt celebrates his first goal of the afternoon (Pics by Michael Gillen)

The away sides first effort came in the 18th minute when Graham Webster found himself free in the six-yard box, but he fired over from close range.

But it was the Bairns who took the lead on the half hour mark when Nesbitt scored on the rebound after immense pressure.

Kai Kennedy’s shot, which came from a neat Nesbitt flick, was parried into the path of the midfielder who slotted home.

Falkirk pushed for a second and Liam Henderson missed a glaring chance on 40 minutes when he was fed in one on one by Nesbitt, but he could only fire wide of goal.

Blaine Rowe nearly grabbed a goal on his Falkirk debut minutes into the match

However, Stewart Petrie’s team could have nicked an equaliser just before the break when Sean Dillon has a free header from a corner, but PJ Morrison saved well down low.

In the second half, the home side came out of the traps again and Nesbitt grabbed a second goal in the 47th minute.

From nothing, he turned and shot from range, catching out Ross Matthews in net who couldn’t keep his powerful effort out.

Five minutes later, Montrose could have levelled when Blair Lyons was sent through on goal on the breakaway, but he was denied by PJ Morrison.

Manager John McGlynn remonstrates on the touchline

The final half an hour saw a resolute Falkirk deny the away side any real chances at goal until injury-time.

Kerr Waddell grabbed a late consolation through a header moments from full-time but it wasn’t enough to get back into the match.

