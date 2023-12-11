Falkirk 2-1 Kelty Hearts: Manager John McGlynn pleased with 'team goals' as Bairns make it 20 unbeaten

Falkirk manager John McGlynn was pleased to see his side score two “team goals” in their 2-1 victory over Kelty Hearts on Saturday – with that crucial victory seeing the Bairns reach 20 matches without tasting defeat in all competitions.

Ross MacIver shows his elation after netting Falkirk's winner against Kelty Hearts (Photo: Alan Murray) Falkirk FC v Kelty Hearts FC; 09/12/2023; Falkirk; Falkirk Stadium; Season 2023 - 2024 Matchday 16 SPFL cinch League One 2nd half

The three points also sees Falkirk move back level on points in League One with Hamilton Accies ahead of the two title challengers meeting this coming weekend in South Lanarkshire (kick-off 3pm).

On the day, Ross MacIver was the main man for the Bairns, heading home the winning goal 15 minutes from time, latching onto Finn Yeats’ cross. Aberdeen youngster Alfie Bavidge levelled for Kelty Hearts ten minutes earlier, cancelling out Aidan Nesbitt’s first-half strike – which came from MacIver’s excellent lay-off in a crowded penalty box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a magnificent win,” boss McGlynn said. “Kelty (Hearts) have been going really, really well and they beat Hamilton Accies the last time they played – so to dominate the first half so much was pleasing and actually I was left a wee bit disappointed that we were only one goal ahead. We had to work really hard to get our goal and the performance was great. But when you don’t get that second goal it can always come back to bite you.

Aidan Nesbitt opened the scoring for Falkirk against Kelty Hearts (Photo: Alan Murray)

“At the start of the second half, Kelty changed things and that forced us back a little bit, we were deeper than we wanted to be and they got a little bit more time on the ball. They played themselves into the game but we were still dangerous and once again we should have scored again. We got the ball into good positions out wide.

“The winning goal was great. Finn Yeats has ran half the length of the pitch before putting the ball into Ross (MacIver) and it is a brilliant header. Ross also played a nice ball in from Aidan Nesbitt’s goal. Young Finn has the heart of a lion and a lot of players would have given up on it. We scored two team goals which is delightful.

“We could have added to the 2-1 scoreline and Jordan Allan could have made it three. We managed to stand firm and we denied them not too many chances. They had two shots on target.