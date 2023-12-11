Falkirk 2-1 Kelty Hearts: Manager John McGlynn pleased with 'team goals' as Bairns make it 20 unbeaten
The three points also sees Falkirk move back level on points in League One with Hamilton Accies ahead of the two title challengers meeting this coming weekend in South Lanarkshire (kick-off 3pm).
On the day, Ross MacIver was the main man for the Bairns, heading home the winning goal 15 minutes from time, latching onto Finn Yeats’ cross. Aberdeen youngster Alfie Bavidge levelled for Kelty Hearts ten minutes earlier, cancelling out Aidan Nesbitt’s first-half strike – which came from MacIver’s excellent lay-off in a crowded penalty box.
"It was a magnificent win,” boss McGlynn said. “Kelty (Hearts) have been going really, really well and they beat Hamilton Accies the last time they played – so to dominate the first half so much was pleasing and actually I was left a wee bit disappointed that we were only one goal ahead. We had to work really hard to get our goal and the performance was great. But when you don’t get that second goal it can always come back to bite you.
“At the start of the second half, Kelty changed things and that forced us back a little bit, we were deeper than we wanted to be and they got a little bit more time on the ball. They played themselves into the game but we were still dangerous and once again we should have scored again. We got the ball into good positions out wide.
“The winning goal was great. Finn Yeats has ran half the length of the pitch before putting the ball into Ross (MacIver) and it is a brilliant header. Ross also played a nice ball in from Aidan Nesbitt’s goal. Young Finn has the heart of a lion and a lot of players would have given up on it. We scored two team goals which is delightful.
“We could have added to the 2-1 scoreline and Jordan Allan could have made it three. We managed to stand firm and we denied them not too many chances. They had two shots on target.
“This was a big win for us – we are now at 20 games undefeated. Seventeen wins and three draws and we are back joint-top with Hamilton Accies ahead of the weekend.”