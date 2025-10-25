Falkirk now fourth in the Scottish Premiership after Connor Allan’s sublime last-gasp winner earns 2-1 win over Dundee.

Connor Allan and Ethan Williams both scored their first goals for Falkirk in a feisty win against Dundee on Saturday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

Man United loanee Williams equalised for the Bairns before Connor Allan found the winner in the 90th minute to complete Falkirk’s second comeback in a row.

Falkirk started well with a corner from Williams finding Dylan Tait who delivered it into the box, but nobody could connect with it before it was sent away by the Dundee defence.

Falkirk's Connor Allan scores to make it 2-1 during a William Hill Premiership match between Falkirk and Dundee at the Falkirk Stadium (Photo: Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

Calvin Miller found himself in with a chance 15 minutes in as he went for a strike outside the area, but he unfortunately fired wide.

Dundee’s first big chance came through Joe Westley, who took advantage of a defensive mistake from Falkirk. He took a strike from a tight angle which forced Scott Bain into a diving save to deny them the opening goal.

It wouldn’t be long until the visitors took the lead of the match on 26 minutes when a long corner from Cameron Congreve reached Clark Robertson near the post, who sent it past Bain through a header.

With ten minutes to go in the first half Ethan Hamilton went down in the box and Dundee appealed for a penalty, but Hamilton saw a yellow card instead, alongside Robertson.

VAR then proceeded to check for a penalty for simulation, but the decision was no penalty.

Bairns’ better second half earns victory

Falkirk were quick to look for the equaliser in the start of the second half as Williams cut off a pass coming from Jon McCracken. He found Calvin Miller whose strike looked to be going in, but it hit off the bar instead.

Williams would be the one to find the equaliser for Falkirk on 55 minutes as he slid into the box from a tight angle. He connected with the ball in his slide and it flew past McCracken to level the scoring.

Falkirk looked like they would get a quick lead through Ross MacIver three minutes later, but his attempt hit the post, and McCracken blocked it on the rebound.

Tait looked for a chance to put Falkirk ahead with a strike from outside the area but it was tipped over the bar by McCracken and went out for a Falkirk corner which was cleared.

Brad Spencer also tried to go for a long-ranged strike with just over ten minutes to go, but his attempt went over.

In the final minute of additional time, ex-Rangers youth prospect Allan took it upon himself to challenge Dundee as he drove through their defence. After successfully breaking through, he took his chance and scored and sent it flying past McCracken to win the match.

Falkirk will now prepare for Wednesday night’s away trip to Celtic.

TEAM INFORMATION: Falkirk 2-1 Dundee

FALKIRK: Scott Bain, Keelan Adams, Liam Henderson, Brad Spencer (C.), Ross MacIver (sub Brian Graham), Connor Allan, Dylan Tait (sub Henry Cartwright), Kyrell Wilson (sub Alfredo Agyeman), Ethan Williams (sub Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi), Filip Lissah, Calvin Miller (sub Scott Arfield).

BENCH: Nicky Hogarth, Finn Yeats, Gary Oliver, Sam Hart.

MANAGER: John McGlynn.

DUNDEE: Jon McCracken, Clark Robertson, Ryan Astley, Drey Wright, Paul Digby, Imari Hines-Samuels, Simon Murray (C.), Joe Westley, Cameron Congreve, Luke Graham, Ethan Hamilton.

BENCH: Kieran O’Hara, Ethan Ingram, Aaron Donnelly, Emile Acquah, Finlay Robertson, Ashley Hay, Tony Yogane, Yan Dhanda, Callum Jones.

MANAGER: Steven Pressley.

REFEREE: Ross Hardie.

ATTENDANCE: 7652