Falkirk 2-1 Ayr United: Bairns come from behind to book Hampden Scottish Cup semi-final
Falkirk will be the first team from the third tier of Scottish football to play in a Scottish Cup final for 16 years after defeating Ayr United in the quarter-finals of the competition on Monday night in front of the BBC television cameras.
John McGlynn’s Bairns will now have a showpiece semi-final to look forward in June after their 2-1 victory over the Honest Men at the Falkirk Stadium in what a swaying, classic cup tie.
Substitute Kai Kennedy grabbed the winner with a deflected strike ten minutes from time, just moments after Chris Maguire had missed a penalty.
Ayr were the better team early on, and Dipo Akinyemi scored the opener with it taking until the 67th minute for Callum Morrison to equalise from the penalty spot.
More to follow.