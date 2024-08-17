Falkirk 2-0 Hearts: 5 things we learned as brilliant Bairns surge into Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Falkirk’s surged into the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup after a famous 2-0 win over top-flight Hearts on Saturday afternoon.

Second-half goals from Ethan Ross and Dylan Tait sealed the Bairns’ spot in the final eight, with John McGlynn’s League One champions totally deserving of their progression after a top performance.

After riding out a tough opening period against the Jambos – who finished third last term in the Premiership – Falkirk put in a professional display and could have actually grabbed a couple more goals, with Craig Gordon pulling off some excellent one-on-one saves.

Here are five (we couldn’t justify just three) things we learned from the Bairns’ victory…

17-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Heart of Midlothian FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL Premier Sport Cup. Scottish League Cup.

Ross revels in his big moment

John McGlynn’s team selection for this one was straightforward after last weekend’s derby win at Dunfermline Athletic. He only had one big call to make – and that was who would replace star marksman Callumn Morrison on the right-hand side of the attack.

The boss revealed it was a “50/50 toss-up” between Ethan Ross and Alfredo Agyeman post-match, and it was the ex-Aberdeen youngster who got the nod against the Jam Tarts.

And he repaid his gaffer’s faith in him with a solid display that was capped off by what Ross needs to do more often – be directly invovled in more goals.

17-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Heart of Midlothian FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL Premier Sport Cup. Scottish League Cup.

He took his big moment. It was a cracking move with Dylan Tait and Keelan Adams once again producing down the right-hand side, with the latter’s low cross being slammed home at the near post by Ross to give the Bairns the lead.

The truth is that Morrison will probably come back into the team for the Championship outing against Partick Thistle next weekend, but for Ross, he showed the manager that he is more than capable of taking on a starting role.

Defensive display was a positive

Sure, top-flight Hearts with a massive budget and experience of European football had a fair few chances, but the Bairns’ backline managed to edge out a clean sheet in the end.

17-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Heart of Midlothian FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL Premier Sport Cup. Scottish League Cup.

Lawrence Shankland was booked late on for showing his frustration at not being able to make an impact off the bench – and that is kudos to Liam Henderson and die-hard Jambo Coll Donaldson.

The centre-half pairing looked solid. Sean Mackie on the left bombed forward and defended well too, he was a good pick for the sponsors’ player of the match award.

As for ex-Cumbernauld Colts ace Keelan Adams on the right – he simply looks like a experienced top-end Championship campaigner. Not bad for a 22-year-old.

Nicky Hogarth in net too deserves a mention. He’s been class for weeks. Simply put he is the number one – he made a number of cracking saves again this weekend.

17-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Heart of Midlothian FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL Premier Sport Cup. Scottish League Cup.

Oliver has earned third midfield spot

With Dylan Tait and Brad Spencer bossing each match they play in, it can be easy to forget about the impact Gary Oliver has had in recent weeks.

Aidan Nesbitt is certainly one of John McGlynn’s “favourites” but it is hard to see how he comes back into the midfield at the moment after Saturday’s excellent 2-0 win.

Former Hearts player Oliver put in a superb performance against his old team. He keeps it simple and really compliments his two team-mates in the middle of the park.

It is great dilemma for boss McGlynn to have going forward.

McGlynn’s magic is coming to the fore

17-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Heart of Midlothian FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL Premier Sport Cup. Scottish League Cup.

It has been a stark turnaround in Falkirk’s fortunes over the past couple of years – and most of that new-found success can put down to boss McGlynn and assistant coach Paul Smith.

The summer recruitment has looked solid so far. Keelan Adams is a real find and the getting the likes of Dylan Tait back to the club on a permanent basis is shrewd business indeed.

The start to the season so far has been excellent. The gaffer also banished the one thing you could probably hold against him, a poor Pars’ record, last weekend too.

His substitutions made a big impact against Hearts and it is clear that the full squad completely are behind his tactics and philosophy.

McGlynn really is working his magic – and showing why he is one of the SPFL’s top bosses.

Quarter-final spot boosts the Bairns’ coffers

Boss McGlynn will now be able to bring in one or two new additions to the Bairns’ squad now after reaching the final eight of the Premier Sports Cup.

He’s been open and transparent about his budget this season, and has highlighted that he thinks the Falkirk hierarchy are being really sensible – this unbudgeted income comes simply as a big bonus.

The Bairns will pocked at least £100,000 for reaching the quarter-finals. That doesn’t include possible gate briefs and increased TV money either.

Hampden is only a match away and whatever the draw brings – it will be a great money-spinner for the club.

A live TV tie would pocket the club £30,000 facility fee, home or away. It’s a good time to be a Bairn.