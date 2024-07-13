Falkirk 2-0 Dundee United: 3 things we learned as debutant Keelan Adams stole the show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk were totally deserving winners over Premiership opposition as makeshift centre-back Keelan Adams stole the show.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk cruised to a 2-0 victory over top-flight Dundee United on Saturday afternoon to get off to the perfect start in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Second-half goals from Dylan Tait and Ross MacIver sealed the three points for John McGlynn’s League One invincibles, with the result also extending their long unbeaten record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are three things we learned from the Bairns’ competitive opener…

Dylan Tait is mobbed by his Falkirk teammates after putting the Bairns 1-0 up against Dundee United (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Keelan Adams

Keelan Adams has been a standout so far during pre-season, but he took his performances up another level again, this time against Premiership opposition.

The right-back, who was playing for Cumbernauld Colts last term in the Lowland League, was imperious as a makeshift centre-back alongside Liam Henderson.

He looked like an experienced campaigner, that’s for sure. On the ball, he was cool, calm and collected. Off the ball, he was quick, decisive and intelligent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross MacIver punches the air in celebration after scoring Falkirk's second goal against Dundee United (Photo: Michael Gillen)

His defensive work was without any real error and he grew into the match – driving forward on occasion and playing a couple of eye-catching passes.

The former Glasgow University player, 22, already looks like a nailed on starter heading into the Championship season.

Midfield trio

Former Falkirk ace Craig Sibbald got the Bairns’ competitive campaign underway when he kicked-off the match, but you wouldn’t have known he was playing after that.

Former Falkirk ace Craig Sibbald looks to evade Aidan Nesbitt's tackle during the Bairns' 2-0 win over the Terrors (Photo: Michael Gillen)

And that goes down to the Bairns’ midfield trio. They were dominant. Dylan Tait looked assured on the ball and he took his goal extremely well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Spencer returned to captain the team and he was all over the park. Aidan Nesbitt maybe didn’t have the same impact on the ball as he can do – but his running power and energy made a big difference.

Great start

Falkirk’s competitive season couldn’t have gotten off to a better start.

Boss John McGlynn said beforehand his side needed to take something from the Dundee United game to have a real chance of getting out of group B.

And they managed to not only seal three points against a top-flight team, but they did it without really getting out of second gear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone looked fit and raring to go. The team’s fitness for the opening game was also impressive and the substitutes all made an impact off the bench.

Another tough test awaits on Tuesday night against Scott Brown’s Ayr United – but Falkirk have given themselves a real chance of getting out the group.