Falkirk 2-0 Clyde: Double by skipper Stephen McGinn wins it for Bairns
Falkirk eased to a first League 1 victory in three games with a 2-0 home success over Clyde on Saturday.
Skipper Stephen McGinn was the Bairns’ hero with a first half double which sunk Danny Lennon’s side who looked second best throughout.
Craig McGuffie’s long ranger on four minutes which came back off the Clyde crossbar was a sign of the pattern of play to come.
And the home crowd didn’t have long to wait for the opener. McGinn shot home on seven minutes after an Aidan Nesbitt corner had been flicked on by Donaldson.
Ross Cunningham’s snap shot then forced home keeper Nicky Hogarth into a smart save high to his right at the other end.
Nesbitt shot over from Morrison’s set-up but on 18 minutes it was 2-0 when McGinn shot home his second after Leon McCann’s cross from the left had been partially cleared.
Nesbitt blasted over a good chance six minutes later before – after a long ball forward – the hosts’ Rumarn Burrell held off Clyde defender Peter Grant but his shot lacked power and Ryan Mullen got down to save.
After a Gary Oliver pass, Nesbitt then brought out a save from Mullen at point blank range. As the hosts’ pressure continued, Burrell sent a left footer just wide.
Into the second half and Morrison’s long-range volley tested Mullen on 56 minutes.
A rare Clyde attack then saw Hogarth rush out to block an effort by substitute Jordan Allan.
After a raft of substitutions, returning Rangers loanee Juan Alegria’s first involvement saw him beaten to the ball by Mullen who raced out. Alegria then fired over a Morrison pass.
Fellow sub Kai Kennedy volleyed wide at the back post as Falkirk chased a third.
Falkirk: Hogarth, McGinn, Henderson, Donaldson, Morrison, Nesbitt (Lawal 88), McGuffie (Hetherington 65), Yeats (McKay 84), McCann, Oliver (Kennedy 65), Burrell (Alegria 65).
Clyde: Mullen, Cuddihy, McLean, Kennedy (Rodden 59), Grant, Cameron (Allan 52), Gomis (McDonald 70), Grant, Lyon (Scullion 59), Cunningham, Roberts (Craig 52).
Referee: Graham Grainger
Crowd: 3689