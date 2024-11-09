Falkirk 2-0 Airdrieonians: Bairns still six clear at top after fourth consecutive Championship win

09-11-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Airdrieonians FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 13.

Magnificent Keelan Adams made it two goals from two as his opener helped Falkirk stay six points clear at the top of the William Hill Championship.

Just four days after extending his stay at the Bairns after a stunning start to his campaign – the former Cumbernauld Colts full-back was on the scoresheet again for the table-toppers against Airdrieonians.

Rhys McCabe’s struggling side put up a decent fight all told but Adams’ pace and power proved too much to handle as he scored and assisted during Saturday’s 2-0 home win.

Adams slotted home from close range after 33 minutes to finally give Falkirk the lead after his team-mates couldn’t get the ball over the line despite creating chance after chance.

Part of that was down to the Bairns’ lack of composure – but most of it was down to the performance of Rangers loanee Kieran Wright in goal for the visiting team.

It really should have been more at the break. Dylan Tait was guilty of shooting when Leon McCann was on the overlap while Ethan Ross and Calvin Miller both saw decent efforts well saved.

In the second half, John McGlynn’s side strolled it early on. Chance after chance came but it was Adams’ impact again that was the key to grabbing the second.

The 22-year-old darted down the right side and sent a low cross for Miller to bundle home. It was a ball that totally cancelled out any chance of being able to defend it.

And although Airdrieonians did have a spell towards the end of the match – it was three points in the bag for the Bairns and another performance from Adams that shows just why Falkirk have found a diamond.

Teams

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams (33’), Henderson, Graham, McCann, Spencer, Tait, Nesbitt, Ross, Miller (59’), Oliver.

Subs: Hayward, Yeats, Morrison, MacIver, Agyeman, McKenna, McCafferty, McCrone.

Airdrieonians: Wright, Watson, Duffy, McGregor, Frizzell, McGrattan, Gallagher, Cooper, Graham, Armstrong, Badley-Morgan.

Subs: Johnson, Wilson, Mochrie, Taylor-Sinclair, Agyemang, White, D Williams, C Williams.

Referee: Calum Scott.

Attendance: 6,008.