Falkirk 1 Airdrie 2: Your Views

There was a lot of anger after Airdrie inflicted Falkirk's second consecutive home defeat yesterday.

Here's what you had to say on social media...

Robbie Mutch kept the Bairns in touch. Picture: Michael Gillen.

@RickwivoutMorty: "Far too negative, quite frankly it's unacceptable, no disrespect to Airdrie but we shouldn't losing to teams like that with the squad we have."

William Jack-bryce: "Only one team deserved to win today and it was not us. Yet again very poor. Don’t mind getting beat it’s part of the game but to play like we did is unacceptable!"

eeroberts73: "It beggars belief that the us fans are still going to watch this garbage every week, 4000 in attendance to be served up another cronic display. Durnan must be dropped for Toshney now, but can't see McKinnon making a decision that blind man can see. Actually dreading Dumbarton now."

Conor Sammon missed a gilt-edged opportunity. Picture: Michael Gillen.

@afozzer: "This is not a league for silky football, it’s a league we need to be out of by May, if we’re not that’s the time to judge, forget the budget, forget the style it’s all about May."

XAllie XOliver: "Extremely poor. Poor tactics. Poor performance. They appeared to want it more and got it. McKinnon cost us a lot of money to come here. Now he's costing us points."

Marshall Fleming: "Yet another fail against a lesser team, management team have shown once again they are not capable of setting a team up to win a game or change the set up if the game is going away from us. Poor passing, poor corners and no imagination on set pieces."

@BoabyTaster: "Unlucky on the day, some real stand out football played."

Ray McKinnon came in for criticism. Picture: Michael Gillen.

William Laing: "Abysmal."

Graeme Leishman: "Diabolical!"

@CampbellPreston: "We played a bit better than we did against Clyde, but it’s nowhere near good enough. We absolutely cannot keep going on like this, we need to put a string of victories together. Changes needed."

Alan Archibald: "Not good enough"

Falkirk fans vented fury in the ground and online. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Niall Holland: "Failed to win a game we didn't score in the first half again and we've only beaten one team (Dumbarton) in the top half of the table."

Fraser Lindsay: "Embarrassing, abject, woeful. At 1-1 we should have kicked on and went all out for the win. Major lack of creativity in team is worrying."

@Mike40320040: "Good luck in the cup to the rose. Because we play like this and we are out of the cup."

ewis Cullen: "Glad I kept my money ,better of watching camelon juniors these days,beat linlithgow rose once again, I'm beginning to think that is even out of our league."

@1876monkey: Ray McKinnon was 32% win rate. That is unacceptable for a club with ambitions of promotion. He has a worse record than Paul Hartley and is clearly out of his depth."

Paul McKay outjumped Michael Doyle for the opener. Picture: Michael Gillen.

@angelam78: "We could have Alex Ferguson as manager, Messi and Salah up front and it wouldn't make a difference. No one said this league would be easy COYB!"

Andy Carruthers: "Nowt like sticking the boot in when your down I’ll support the team and the gaffer through thick and thin proud to be a Falkirk fan always will be times are tough no one said it was going to be easy dig deep get behind the club COYB."

James Ashe: "The board won't do anything because we're 'there or thereabouts' and we're just dragging this on and on... until it becomes too late to change and we end stuck in this division (for God knows how long!)"

Jim Wallace: "Had to wait till I posted.I have watched and supported Falkirk for 63 years and this is the worst team I have seen and I've seen a few. Basic skills are missing.Cannot pass a ball six yards,no pace especially at the back and they follow the ball like primary school teams. All of the players on one side of the pitch.This is an unacceptable standard of football.The fans were led up the garden path concerning the takeover, it was only muted to take the heat off the board. I do not know where we go from here as there is probably no funds to get rid of players or management.It's a sad state of affairs."

@linzerellasmith: "The squad we have is hopeless and heartless. Sooner we realise that the better. Pass marks to about about four of them right now. New lows just keep coming."

@1876monkey: "Ray McKinnon has built this team in his image. He is clearly out of his depth, is tactically naive and is unable to adapt to opposition changes. With him in charge @FalkirkFC is going nowhere fast."

@homers_twin: "McKinnon was give the benefit of the doubt at relegation. That benefit was clearly misplaced. He is not competent and should be dismissed. Dixon & Durban should gom with him!"

Duncan Gourlay: "The manager has to be held accountable and based on results and performances - he has to go. We have not won any of the key games in this league . Best squad in the league and the manager is singularly failing . No ifs ,no buts -if he stays we are not guaranteed to go up and that is not acceptable."

Jean Yvonne Kirk: "I watched about 15mins of reasonable football today, what goes on in training?? Red card for McKinnon from me now."

Steven Gow: "I used to be gutted when I was working for home games. Not anymore. That pretty much sums up McKinnon's reign."

Grant Elliot: "Woeful and embarrassing. No pace, no creativity, no fight or desire. We'll struggle to get into the play offs the way things are going. Ray has to go. We should be comfortably winning the league with the squad we have. It's unacceptable and the fans have had enough."

David Millar: "17 wins 17 draws 20 losses not good enough in the lower leagues McKinnon must go.

@PT_ITSM: "Simply inept. What persist with McManus? Clearly the poorer striker yet remains on the pitch. McKinnon's time is up, the Table doesn't lie."

@DarylFFC: "Get rid of Ray."

@steelyffc: "Mckinnon fails yet another test. He has to go but we simply cannot trust this BOD/MSG to appoint the right man.They are the root of the problems."

@hillythebairn: "Sack him."

@Stuperman07: "MSG, BOD and the management team have to go. Get rid of everyone of them!"

@mjh1876: "With an inept board, a miserable, negative manager, and a group of players taking no responsibility and showing few signs of being a team, we’re rotten from top to bottom."

@si_godfrey: "We are destined to remain in this league with Ray, his time is more than up as he shows no leadership qualities or ability to change games."

@RyanCalum76: "Clueless, lazy, careless and just an out and out disgrace AGAIN. McKinnon must go."

@mishaaaaps: "McKinnon needs to go, the fans are no longer on his side and I haven't heard a single falkirk fan that's saying he should stay."

Derek Easton: "Time's up Ray, you need to go!"

Alan Bennie: "We cannot continue to except the managers tactics or lack of them. Time to change him as we have not progressed under his management style."

Rab Mullin: "And to think I got out of my sick bed for this utter dross performance! McKinnon can do one asap."

Dougy Manson: "I think the manager got the idea of how the fans feel at the end of the game."

Brian Mcleod: "A want manager out ASAP and board out ASAP there embarrassing Falkirk fc."

@DavidC1188: "It’s time up Ray. You need to leave."

Keith Kleinman: "Total rubbish McKinnon time is up team playing to instructions all week to practice but no idea."

And there was even an influx of messages of an Airdrie persuasion.

Diamonds fan @glensburgh: "I live locally and I am loving it. So many wrote off our chances before the game. To win it at the death was glorious."

Another @scarson80 added: "McKinnon must stay."

@GeniusIWas: "Best day out I've had in Falkirk in years. Ray McKinnon taking a championship side and turning them into third tier also rans is absolutely glorious."

Airdrie fan @wullieg4: "Great result, Falkirk are p!$*"