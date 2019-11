Ray McKinnon blasted an "unprofessional" defeat while Ian Murray was pleased to have moved above the Bairns in the league.

Calum Gallagher's late header won the day for Airdrie and afterwards Falkirk fans vented their fury at Ray McKinnon - and the Falkirk boss had his say on that too.

Ray McKinnon. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Former Falkirk trialist Paul McKay gave the Diamonds the lead before Declan McManus turned in Gregor Buchanan's header for the equaliser.

MATCH REPORT: Falkirk 1 Airdrie 2

HOW IT HAPPENED: Matchday Live Blog