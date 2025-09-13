Falkirk 1-2 St Mirren: Bairns battle back but lose out in Scottish Premiership clash

Falkirk fightback through Brian Graham’s late header but fall to 2-1 defeat at home to St Mirren in Scottish Premiership.

The ex-Partick Thistle veteran climbed off the bench to power home Leon McCann’s cross two minutes from time but goals from Declan John and Mikael Mandron secured the three points for Stephen Robinson’s side.

It was a slow start to the match with both sides struggling to gain traction or settle into an early rhythm. Falkirk did flash the ball across the face of the goal however, Calvin Miller didn’t manage to connect with the ball. Apart from that half-chance, the opening twenty-five minutes provided little in the way of clear-cut opportunities.

Hearts loanee Lewis Neilson should have opened the scoring for Falkirk on the half hour mark but he side-footed the ball over the bar when presented with a brilliant chance.

St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0 against Falkirk (Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group)

Up the other end, Mark O’Hara found himself free in the box after smart work from Declan John out wide – but the midfielder’s header was an easy stop for Scott Bain.

Early on in the second half, Miller drove with the ball from inside his own half before finding himself just outside the box where his shot deflected behind for a corner.

Chances were coming thick and fast at both ends throughout the opening stages with both defences coming under pressure. The quality of football had vastly improved from that of the first half.

Brad Spencer was shown a yellow after taking down Mandron around twenty-five yards from goal. The resulting free kick from Declan John took a wicked deflection, handing the visitors the lead after 63 minutes.

Brian Graham grabbed a late consolation for the Bairns against St Mirren (Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group)

St Mirren found their groove and it wasn’t long before Bain was called into action again. A precise long ball found Killian Philips in behind the Bairns defence but his first-time volleyed effort was expertly saved by Bain low to his right.

And with ten minutes remaining, a perfectly-placed Mandron header made it two for Robinson’s side. John, who scored the first, turned provider for the second with his whipped cross inch-perfect. It was a well-worked goal – but it came from Falkirk’s defending. The whole team switched off and were duly punished.

Home substitute Graham did pull one back for Falkirk with two minutes to go, showing his experience in the box with a guided header into the top left corner from Leon McCann’s cross.

But that goal proved too little too late from the Bairns as they fell to defeat in a game where they could have secured a least a point.

Teams

Falkirk: Bain, Adams, Neilson, Henderson, McCann, Cartwright, Spencer, Miller, Tait, Arfield, MacIver.

Substitutes: Hogarth, Graham (88’), Agyeman, Oliver, Allan, Williams, Lissah, Hart, Samuel-Ogunsuyi.

St Mirren: George, Fraser, Gogic, Freckleton, Richardson, John (63’), Baccus, O'Hara, Phillips, Ayunga, Mandron (80’).

Substitutes: Mullen, Sobowale, King, Tanser, McMenamin, Idowu, Dijksteel, Nlundulu, Mooney.

Referee: Duncan Nicolson.

VAR: Andrew Dallas.

Attendance: 7,460.