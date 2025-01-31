Falkirk 1-2 Livingston: Bairns lead cut to one point at top of Championship
The Bairns stuck with last weekend’s three-man defence, and they took the game to the West Lothian visitors early on with striker Barney Stewart – earning his first competitive start – going close after just three minutes.
He shot wide of Jérôme Prior’s goal after his initial header was saved. The move was made by Calvin Miller, who showed great skill to beat his man and drive by the byline to cross.
Ross MacIver was the next Falkirk player to go close, with his effort from close range in a crowded penalty box being deflected by Ryan McGowan.
It felt like a goal was coming for the Bairns but was swiftly dashed after 13 minutes when Livingston broke up the park after clearing a set-play.
Stevie May showed great composure to find Reece MacAlear, and the forward clipped the ball through to Hearts loanee Macaulay Tait, who was clipped by Nicky Hogarth.
And Robbie Muirhead made no mistake from the penalty spot to give the visitors something to hold onto.
Falkirk responded well, and they did have their chances to level.
Another inch-perfect Miller cross was met by MacIver in the middle, but his header was pushed over the bar by Prior.
On the half hour mark, Brad Spencer passed up a brilliant opportunity when he couldn’t find the bottom corner after the ball fell to him on the edge of the area.
And once again, the Bairns were made to pay for missing chances.
In the fourth minute of injury-time, Falkirk lost another set-play goal when MacAlear scopped the ball home from close range after Danny Wilson’s header wasn’t dealt with.
The Bairns came out after the break and once again put the pressure on.
A great run from Miller created space for Stewart, who did well to win a penalty from McGowan to give Falkirk a chance to level ten minutes into the second half.
And Spencer slotted home to hand John McGlynn’s side the lifeline they needed to get back into the match.
But they couldn’t find the crucial second against a streetwise Livingston – who are now unbeaten against the Bairns in three Championship outings.
Liam Henderson missed a header with twenty minutes to go while Keelan Adams could have levelled at the very end when his effort flew past the far post.
Teams
Falkirk: Hogarth, Lang, Donaldson, Henderson, Adams, Spencer, Tait, Ross, Miller, Stewart, MacIver.
Subs: Munro, McCann, Mackie, O’Connor, Yeats, Nesbitt, McCrone, Oliver, Agyeman.
Livingston: Prior, Nottingham, McGowan, Wilson, Fraser, McAlear, Brandon, Tait, Muirhead, Montano, May.
Subs: Newman, Clarke, Finlayson, Smith, Lawal, Yengi, Culbert, Shinnie.
Referee: Graham Grainger.
Attendance: 6,381.
