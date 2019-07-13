Falkirk 1-1 Livingston: Lions win 4-3 on spotkicks

A dramatic late equaliser from Conor Sammon earned the Bairns a point in this Betfred Cup opener but they were unable to gain another one in the penalty shoot-out.

Lyndon Dykes had opened the scoring for the Lions in this group G encounter, but Sammon pounced late on to secure a draw.

Action from the Falkirk Stadium

Michael Tidser and Lewis Toshney missed their spotkicks as Livingston prevailed 4-3 on penalties. Falkirk's next match is against Stranraer on Tuesday.

Livingston started the brighter but it was Charlie Telfer who came closest to open the scoring for Falkirk on ten minutes, when he showed good control before forcing a great save out of Matija Sarkic in the visitors' goal.

New captain Gregor Buchanan powered a header over from the resultant corner.

There wasn't much in the way goalscoring chances in the first half but Livi opened the scoring through debutant Dykes on 36 minutes as he played a neat one-two with Robinson before running through, and his shot clipped Bell before looping over the goalkeeper into the back of the net.

Dykes almost doubled Livi's advantage minutes later when he cut in on to his right foot and thundered a shot at goal but Bell was equal to it

Livingston looked for a clinching goal but neither Bartley from distance nor a Lawless free kick could provide them with it.

In fact, it was almost Falkirk who found a leveller through substitute Denny Johnstone who prodded wide at the back post after coming on as a sub.

Falkirk were not to be denied though as Sammon then sent the game to penalties in dramatic fashion as he bundled in from close range.

But Bell had to make an impressive save to deny Aydem Souda seconds before the end.