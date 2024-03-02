Falkirk 1-1 Annan Athletic: Frustration for Bairns as last-gasp equaliser sees League One leaders drop two points

02-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Annan Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 26. SPFL cinch League One

The Bairns went into the match against the second bottom Galabankies on the back of three straight victories – and they started this home outing well on top against Peter Murphy’s men.

Within the opening ten minutes, the Bairns had passed up three massive chances, including a glorious opportunity during the first attack of the match when the returning Callumn Morrison fired over in the box.

Following that, Ross MacIver and Leon McCann both had efforts at goal but failed to find the back of the net in what was a sustained period of pressure for the hosts, who had Annan Athletic pinned in their own penalty box.

Finn Yeats and Calvin Miller were the next pair to test Queen’s Park loanee Jacques Heraghty in goal, who was having an inspired performance early on to keep Falkirk out.

And it was the same story heading into the break, with the hosts unable to covert their chances despite totally dominating the match, with ball after ball going into the Annan box.

MacIver saw a flashing header fly wide while Aidan Nesbitt had the best chance of the half when he was presented with a free header in front of goal – but he managed to send the ball over the bar.

In the second half, the visitors looked more assured in possession, and they had the first big chance of the half when Newcastle United loanee Michael Ndiweni was sent through one-on-one, but his shot was smothered by Sam Long.

But Falkirk did finally get their noses in front on the hour mark when returning captain Stephen McGinn took out the visiting backline with a pinpoint crossfield pass.

His ball connected perfectly with on-form Morrison, who duly found the back of the net, dinking the ball over the onrushing Heraghty who got it all wrong.

And it looked like the hosts were going to see out the match for the three points until the final moment of the match.

In the 94th minute, Annan threw a hopeful cross into the box and it caused chaos, with Tam Muir eventually nodding home with Long out of position after a stramash in the box.

Falkirk now sit 14 points clear at the top of the third tier after Hamilton Accies’ win at Kelty Hearts, although they can go 17 points clear with a victory in Tuesday night’s rearranged clash against Cove Rangers in Aberdeen.

Teams

Falkirk: Long, Yeats, Donaldson, Lang, McCann, McGinn, Spencer, Nesbitt, Morrison (61’), Miller, MacIver.

Subs: Hogarth, Mackie, Bisland, Henderson, Tait, Oliver, Ross, Agyeman, Shanley.

Annan Athletic: Heraghty, Gibson, Swinglehurst, Muir (94’), McIntrye, Smith, Douglas, Galloway, Goss, Hunter, Ndwieni.

Subs: Fleming, Muir, Brown, Lussint, Maxwell, Walker, Nugent, Quitongo, Watson.

Attendance: 4,693 (77 away).