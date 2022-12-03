Falkirk 1-1 Airdrieonians: Stunning Kai Kennedy strike not enough to seal three points

Callum Smith’s well-taken effort with 12 minutes to go ensured Rhys McCabe’s side took a deserved point from the match, with the Bairns left to rue a number of glaring missed opportunities.

Airdrie then broke up the other end and Calum Gallagher's angled shot was brilliantly palmed past the right post by Nicky Hogarth.

The first real chance for the hosts came through a Coll Donaldson free kick on 20 minutes that was well parried by goalkeeper Dean Lyness.

Former Bairns player Charlie Telfer tussles with Stephen McGinn (Pics by Michael Gillen)

Five minutes later, John McGlynn’s side took the lead through on-form Rangers loanee Kennedy.

The winger cut inside and fired home expertly into the top corner after Donaldson’s over-the-top ball found him in space out wide.

Rumarn Burrell was unlucky not to double the Bairns lead when his glancing header at the near post flew just wide of target.

However, the Diamonds could have went in at the break level when Smith saw a curling effort just arrow past the far post before the break.

Kai Kennedy opens the scoring

In the second half, the key moment of the match came 52 minutes into the encounter.

Moments after Airdrie’s Calum Gallagher missed a cut-back in the box, the Bairns broke up the pitch and had the chance to double their lead.

However, Gary Oliver missed a glaring one-on-one when he was sent through on goal when it looked easier to score.

McCabe’s men took encouragement from the miss, and they had a flurry of efforts deflected as they pushed forward.

Kennedy celebrate his goal with Coll Donaldson

Eventually, they grabbed their equaliser through the impressive Smith, who poked home in the box after an inch-perfect through pass from Gallagher.

Falkirk quickly went on the hunt for a winner, and Kennedy and McGinn both went close with efforts in the final ten minutes.

Substitute Juan Alegria then went through one-on-one with three minutes to go but he fluffed his lines, giving Lyness time to collect the ball.

Then in injury time, Airdrie could have won it when Gabby McGill saw an effort deflect just wide of the post.

Callum Smith equalises with ten to go

The Bairns draw saw then drop to third spot, having been leapfrogged by Edinburgh.

